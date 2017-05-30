Pro cycling fixture Sean Weide dies unexpectedly

Sean Weide, a longtime fixture of pro cycling, died unexpectedly at 49 years of age. He was found dead at his home in Omaha Tuesday.

Weide was most recently a press officer and communications manager with the Axeon Hagens Berman cycling team, and previously worked with the BMC Racing Team, Team Type 1, Rock Racing, and Toyota-United. In that capacity, he served as a conduit between the press and athletes, helping to bring the stories of pro cycling to fans around the world.

Weide’s daughters announced his death via his social media accounts on Tuesday.

VeloNews extends its deepest condolences to Sean’s five daughters, his “princesses,” as well as to his vast pro cycling family.