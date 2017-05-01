Bouhanni escapes with concussion after Yorkshire fall

PARIS (AFP) — French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni is recovering in hospital after being knocked unconscious during a heavy fall on cycling’s Tour of Yorkshire, his Cofidis team said Monday.

“Nacer Bouhanni has no broken bones. Our sprinter has bad concussion. He’s still stunned this Monday morning with headaches and vision problems,” Cofidis said in a statement.

“A neurological examination will take place after 48 hours if Nacer doesn’t suffer from any new symptoms between then and now,” the French team added.

The 26-year-old was knocked unconscious 25km from the finish line at Sheffield, in northern England and lay motionless on the road where he had fallen.

The powerful sprint specialist had won the second stage to Harrogate the day before, easily dominating a bunch sprint on a slight upward incline.

His team announced overnight that early diagnosis had been “reassuring” and that Bouhanni “had regained consciousness in the ambulance.”

Bouhanni, who joined Cofidis in 2015, has 55 wins to his name including stages on the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.