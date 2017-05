Rivera wins women’s stage 3 in Cali

Sunweb’s Coryn Rivera picked up her third win of the season with a stage 3 victory at the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women’s Race empowered with SRAM in California on Saturday.

The 24-year-old American, who has recent wins at Tour of Flanders and Trofeo Alfredo Binda, topped the podium over Cuban Arlenis Sierra (Astana) and two-time women’s world road race champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5) of Italy after a bunch sprint finish following 118km from Elk Grove to Sacramento.

“I’m stoked to win here,” Rivera said after the stage. “The last time I won here I was only 18 and was on junior gears.”

Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans was thrilled with the result.

“Today is another brilliant win from Coryn and the team,” he said. “We tried to make the race hard on the crosswind sections but it wasn’t exposed enough for it to work as we would have liked.

“A lot of riders were really tired as a result of this which was an ideal situation for us,” Timmermans continued. “We were still able to bring Coryn into a perfect position for the sprint. It’s a fantastic win for her and the team in her home state of California.”

Stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) remains the overall leader for a second day after a fierce day in the crosswinds battling rival team Boels-Dolmans, which reeled in a three-rider break from one-minute out to control the pace over the final 68km.

“My team rode the front all day and every time we hit a tailwind section Boels-Dolmans would try to shatter it,” explained Hall. “My team kept me protected the whole time. I’m not a sprinter so my team was trying to go after the bonus seconds.

“They did everything to keep me up front.”

Hall saw her gap over Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) decrease by two seconds. Van der Breggen, who earned bonus time after taking second to Sierra in an intermediate sprint, now sits just one tick off general classification with one stage remaining.

“We’ll be fighting again tomorrow,” she said. “Protect the jersey. We have one second. It’s pretty fun to be in this battle with Boels-Dolmans right now as an American domestic team.”

Stage 3 results

1. Coryn RIVERA, TEAM SUNWEB, in 2:55:37

2. Arlenis SIERRA, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :00

3. Giorgia BRONZINI, WIGGLE-HIGH5, at :00

4. Barbara GUARISCHI, CANYON-SRAM RACING, at :00

5. Amy PIETERS, BOELS-DOLMANS CYCLING TEAM, at :00

6. Elizabeth WILLIAMS, HAGENS BERMAN/SUPERMINT, at :00

7. Emma WHITE, RALLY CYCLING WOMEN, at :00

8. Kirsti LAY, RALLY CYCLING WOMEN, at :00

9. Samantha SCHNEIDER, UNITED STATES, at :00

10. Abby-Mae PARKINSON, DROPS, at :00

11. Erica ALLAR, RALLY CYCLING WOMEN, at :00

12. Anna VAN DER BREGGEN, BOELS-DOLMANS CYCLING TEAM, at :00

13. Alexis RYAN, CANYON-SRAM RACING, at :00

14. Lara VIECELI, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :00

15. Ruth WINDER, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :00

16. Elizabeth HOLDEN, DROPS, at :00

17. Katharine HALL, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :00

18. Lauren STEPHENS, TEAM TIBCO-SVB, at :00

19. Brianna WALLE, TEAM TIBCO-SVB, at :00

20. Sofia ARREOLA, SHO-AIR TWENTY20, at :00

21. Megan GUARNIER, BOELS-DOLMANS CYCLING TEAM, at :00

22. Leah KIRCHMANN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

23. Megan ALDERETE, HAGENS BERMAN/SUPERMINT, at :00

24. Skylar SCHNEIDER, UNITED STATES, at :00

25. Ingrid DREXEL CLOUTHIER, TEAM TIBCO-SVB, at :00

26. Leah THOMAS, SHO-AIR TWENTY20, at :00

27. Dani KING, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :00

28. Marie-Soleil BLAIS, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at :00

29. Lauren HALL, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :00

30. Lex ALBRECHT, TEAM TIBCO-SVB, at :00

31. Krista DOEBEL-HICKOK, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :00

32. Amber PIERCE, COLAVITA/BIANCHI, at :00

33. Bryony VAN VELZEN, LARES-WAOWDEALS WOMEN, at :00

34. Sofie DE VUYST, LARES-WAOWDEALS WOMEN, at :00

35. Martina RITTER, DROPS, at :00

36. Trixi WORRACK, CANYON-SRAM RACING, at :00

37. Alena AMIALIUSIK, CANYON-SRAM RACING, at :00

38. Claire ROSE, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at :00

39. Rossella RATTO, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :00

40. Lauretta HANSON, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :00

41. Shayna POWLESS, SHO-AIR TWENTY20, at :06

42. Christine MAJERUS, BOELS-DOLMANS CYCLING TEAM, at :06

43. Hanna MUEGGE, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at :06

44. Kelly CATLIN, RALLY CYCLING WOMEN, at :06

45. Scotti LECHUGA, HAGENS BERMAN/SUPERMINT, at :06

46. Rushlee BUCHANAN, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :06

47. Emilia FAHLIN, WIGGLE-HIGH5, at :06

48. Hannah PAYTON, DROPS, at :06

49. Audrey CORDON RAGOT, WIGGLE-HIGH5, at :06

50. Michaela DRUMMOND, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at :06

51. Whitney ALLISON, COLAVITA/BIANCHI, at :06

52. Sofia BERTIZZOLO, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :06

53. Hannah ARENSMAN, UNITED STATES, at :06

54. Katerina NASH, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at :06

55. Kathryn BUSS, TEAM TIBCO-SVB, at :06

56. Karol-Ann CANUEL, BOELS-DOLMANS CYCLING TEAM, at :06

57. Jasmin GLAESSER, SHO-AIR TWENTY20, at :06

58. Tayler WILES, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :06

59. Sarah RIJKES, LARES-WAOWDEALS WOMEN, at :06

60. Lucinda BRAND, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

61. Julia SOEK, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

62. Jessica CERRA, HAGENS BERMAN/SUPERMINT, at :06

63. Liane LIPPERT, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

64. Abigail MICKEY, COLAVITA/BIANCHI, at :06

65. Hannah BARNES, CANYON-SRAM RACING, at :06

66. Juliette LABOUS, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

67. Caitlin LAROCHE, RALLY CYCLING WOMEN, at :06

68. Lindsay MYERS, TEAM TIBCO-SVB, at :06

69. Malgorzata JASINSKA, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :06

70. Jip VAN DEN BOS, BOELS-DOLMANS CYCLING TEAM, at :06

71. Jennifer LUEBKE, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at :06

72. Allison ARENSMAN, UNITED STATES, at :06

73. Mikayla HARVEY, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at :06

74. Anna CHRISTIAN, DROPS, at :21

75. Katherine MAINE, RALLY CYCLING WOMEN, at :27

76. Amelie RIVAT, LARES-WAOWDEALS WOMEN, at 1:06

77. Mandy HEINTZ, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at 1:30

78. Peta MULLENS, HAGENS BERMAN/SUPERMINT, at :00

79. Kirsten WILD, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at :00

80. Stefanie SYDLIK, UNITED STATES, at 7:02

81. Alison TETRICK, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at 9:24

82. Breanne NALDER, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at 12:45

83. Georgia CATTERICK, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at 17:53

DNS Carolina RODRIGUEZ GUTIERREZ, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM

General classification