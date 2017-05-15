Pro Bike Gallery: Canyon-SRAM’s disc brake Ultimate WMN

Canyon introduced a new range of women’s specific bikes last week. It is made up of three disc brake models. Canyon-SRAM’s women’s team put these bikes to the test at the Amgen Tour of California last week, making them the first major women’s UCI team to bring disc brakes to the pro peloton. No major meltdowns, shoe slices, or other problems were caused by the sometimes-controversial piece of equipment. Here’s a look at American Alexis Ryan’s new Canyon Ultimate WMN CF SLX.
