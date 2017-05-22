MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling crash

The BBC reports that Nicky Hayden, the 2006 MotoGP world champion, died Monday after a cycling crash in Italy on Wednesday left him with a severe head injury. Multiple reports indicate that a car was involved with the collision.

Hayden, 35 was an avid cyclist who had friends and admirers throughout the pro cycling peloton.

Many notable cyclists took to social media immediately following Hayden’s crash to express their concern. After the news of his death on Monday, there was grief for the loss of the Kentucky-born athlete.

