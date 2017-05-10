After knee surgery, Alaphilippe to miss Tour de France

One of France’s top young riders will miss July’s Tour de France. The Quick-Step Floors team announced Wednesday that Julian Alaphilippe has undergone surgery and will be out of commission for at least four weeks.

“I can’t tell you how sad I am, there’s really no words,” Alaphilippe said. “The Tour de France was my primary goal of the year, and to miss it, after previously being forced to skip the Ardennes classic, it’s very disappointing.”

Team doctors said the surgery to repair the 24-year-old’s patellar lesion was successful. Alaphilippe will rest for two weeks following Wednesday’s surgery. Then, he will require two weeks of rehabilitation, and finally after that process, he can return to riding a bike. This left the French rider, who was third at Milano-Sanremo in March, without enough time to prepare for the Tour.

“Now my focus is on making a full recovery and arriving in a good condition for the second part of the year,” Alaphilippe said. “Fortunately, the season is still long and I hope to bounce back”

Alaphilippe will also miss next week’s Amgen Tour of California, where he is the defending champion.