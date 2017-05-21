Giro: Kangert out after horrific crash

BERGAMO, Italy (VN) — Tanel Kangert (Astana) suffered a harrowing crash late in Sunday’s 15th stage, and is out of the Giro d’Italia with a broken elbow.

The Estonia all-rounder, who started the stage seventh overall at 4:55 back, struck a traffic sign after sweeping through a round-about in the closing 10km in the high-speed run into Bergamo.

Kangert struck the metal pole head-on, and toppled head-over-heels onto the asphalt. The impact was so intense that it left the pole slightly bent, and the 30-year-old grimaced in pain as officials quickly attended to him. Doctors later diagnosed a fractured elbow, and Kangert was unable to finish the race.

“[Kangert] suffered contusions of the lumbar and dorsal regions, his right shoulder, and a displaced fracture of his right elbow,” read the race medical bulletin. “He was transported to the Bergamo hospital for further exams.”

Astana team officials also confirmed he was transported to a local hospital for further observation. Early reports suggest Kangert did not suffer more serious injury despite the heavy impact.

Astana started the 2017 Giro with only eight riders to honor team captain Michele Scarponi, who was killed in a crash during a training ride just days before the Giro started.