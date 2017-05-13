Home » News » Gallery: Women’s Tour of Cali gains altitude
Gallery: Women’s Tour of Cali gains altitude
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
May. 13, 2017
Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race Ruth Winder and Katerina Nash tried different approaches to the cold start. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race The cold and wet weather was just like Holland for Kirsten Wild as she got a pre-race rub. But the climbs to come were a little bigger. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race The Visit Dallas team wore some serious cold weather gear to the start line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race UHC had a plan for Stage 2, and their riders stayed together from the beginning to launch Katie Hall for her win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race Near the top of the Luther Pass Road, towering pines and deep snow flanked the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race Hall, Rivera and Van Der Bruggen finally pulled away from the main group as the road pitched up. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race Juliette Labous on her long solo breakaway. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race Bryony van Velzen would only expose her leg to the cold for a rub. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race The women’s peloton rolls past a beautiful old barn near Mottsville, Nevada Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race In near freezing temperatures and a head wind, the peloton tackled Luther Pass. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race Katie Hall stayed close to Megan Guarnier until the climb up Kingsbury Grade. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race The cold weather didn’t keep young fans from cheering as the peloton left South Lake Tahoe. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race A Canyon rider heads to the start line in full cold weather gear. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race The Boels-Doelmans team controlled the peloton as they approached the big climb to the Daggett Summit. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 2 women's race British National Champion Hannah Barnes puts on her heavy gloves for the near freezing weather at the start. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com