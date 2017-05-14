Home » News » Gallery: Coryn Rivera claims women’s stage 3 in Cali
May. 14, 2017
Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Riders line up on the back of the official’s car, waiting for the official start. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Rally Cycling’s Erica Allar was in an early break. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Tayler Wiles and Rushlee Buchanan ride the front for Katie Hall along the river. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Lauren Hall did the heavy lifting for UHC on the stage, logging miles on the front of the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Katie Hall and UHC lead the peloton across one of the many bridges in the Delta. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Katie Hall spent most of the day safely tucked inside her team. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Arlenis Sierra wins the mid-race sprint to take three bonus seconds, but Anna van der Breggen takes second and the two second bonus. That leaves Katie Hall with only a one second lead going into the final stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Christine Majerus checked to make sure she had help as she pulled on the front. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race When the course turned south and produced a tailwind, Boels-Dolmans went to the front and drove the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Mandy Heinz took off on a solo breakaway inside the last 20 kilometers of the stage, was quickly caught, but too the most courageous jersey for her efforts. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Giorgia Bronzini of Wiggle-High5 tries a little intimidation out on the road, slowly cutting off Coryn Rivera to send a message. It didn’t seem to matter as Rivera won the sprint. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Coryn Rivera took the lead in the final sprint at the 50-meter mark, and never looked back. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Adding to her impressive win list for the year, Coryn Rivera celebrates her victory in Sacramento. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Coryn Rivera unleashed a strong sprint to win Stage 3 over Arlenis Sierra and Giorgia Bronzini in downtown Sacramento. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California, Stage 3 women's race Katie Hall kept the yellow jersey after Stage 3, holding her lead by one second going into the final day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com