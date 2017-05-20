Home » News » Gallery: ATOC sees leader change following ITT Gallery: ATOC sees leader change following ITTBy Casey B. Gibson Published May. 20, 2017 Stage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaGeorge Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) surprised himself with his time trial effort, and it put him into the yellow jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaBig Bear Lake and the surrounding mountains provided a nice backdrop to the time trial course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaMechanics tightened and adjusted everything on the bikes before the time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaBMC bikes sport a striking new paint job this season. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaBrent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) turned in another excellent time trial, finishing in second and moving up to fourth in GC. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaJonathan Dibben (Team Sky) surprised the field from an early time slot to win the time trial in convincing fashion. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaCanyon time trial bikes are quite similar in design and paint job to the BMC bikes. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaTeam Sky’s Ian Boswell had hoped for a good time trial to cement his GC standing, but was disappointed with a 21st place time, 59 seconds behind teammate Dibben. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaAmerican Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) had an easy roll out to his time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaTao Geoghegan-Hart (Team Sky) was disappointed with his ride, but still moved up to take over the best young rider competition. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaRafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to hang on to his yellow jersey, but fell to second place, 35 seconds behind George Bennett. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaSeveral hundred fans were at the start in Big Bear to cheer on the riders. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaTaylor Phinney displayed his national champion skinsuit for Cannondale-Drapac. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe extra tall Naero-Tec seat post on Taylor Phinney’s time trial bike. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaPeter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) turned in a respectable time and effort for a sprinter, only 23 seconds behind new race leader George Bennett. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 6, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe time trial podium of Jonathan Dibben (Team Sky), Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing), and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac). Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com