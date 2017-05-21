Home » News » Gallery: 2017 Amgen Tour of California finale Gallery: 2017 Amgen Tour of California finaleBy Casey B. Gibson Published May. 21, 2017 Stage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaGeorge Bennett collects his winner’s kiss and bottle of champagne on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaRace winner George Bennett took home his first yellow jersey, and the first WorldTour win for a New Zealand rider. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaBrent Bookwalter and Andrew Talansky are former college cyclists at Lees-McRae college, and now at the top of the American cycling scene. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaRally’s Rob Britton starts yet another break, his third in three stages, with Lachlan Morton and Nicolas Edet for companions. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaBritton and his Rally teammates on the front of the break, driving it as hard as they could. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaEvan Huffman passes David Lopez Garcia to win a second stage at the WorldTour race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaMarcel Kittel and Evan Huffman side by side at the start. Huffman and his teammates left Kittel struggling on the climbs, and were able to hold off the Pro Tour teams for the win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaEventual race winner Evan Huffman and newcomer Sepp Kuss driving the break on the climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaFellow New Zealand cyclist Joan Kiesanowski watched George Bennett take home their country’s first WorldTour win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaLottoNL-Jumbo riders moving up in the peloton on the descent from Mountain High Ski Area. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe two top competitors for the Best Young Rider jersey at the ATOC pose for a photo before Stage 7, where Lachlan Morton of Dimension Data took the jersey away from Tao Geoghegan-Hart of Sky. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaBob Stapleton, former HTC-Highroad team owner and USA Cycling’s Chairman of the Board, chats with former HTC-Highroad director Alan Peiper, now with BMC. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThis way to Pasadena, as the peloton chases the break down the descent. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe sprinter and GC teams organized to bring back the break, but couldn’t close it down on the long descent into Pasadena. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe peloton climbs through the desert landscape near Palmdale. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaAlberto Bettiol of Cannondale-Drapac rode the front for Andrew Talansky, with Robert Gesink and George Bennett of LottoNL-Jumbo close behind. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaSky took home the team classification award. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe stage 7 podium of Evan Huffman, David Lopez Garcia, and Nicolas Edet. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com