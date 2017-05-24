Colorado Classic names teams for inaugural race

The Colorado Classic, a new four-day pro race scheduled for August 10-13, announced its line-up of men’s teams Wednesday. The race will be headlined by several notable WorldTour outfits: Trek-Segafredo, Cannondale-Drapac, and BMC Racing.

Colorado Springs will host stage 1, and then the race heads to Breckenridge for the second day. The first two stages will feature both men’s and women’s racing. The men’s race finishes in Denver with two stages in the River North neighborhood on August 12 and 13, scheduled alongside a music festival featuring Wilco and Death Cab for Cutie.

“Drawing a high-caliber field to Colorado is helped by the state’s deep history with bike racing, the quality of courses and the passion of cycling fans,” said race director Jim Birrell. “The Colorado Classic is building on that to create a race that will be memorable for spectators and teams alike.”

Colorado Classic men’s teams

WorldTour

BMC Racing Team (US)

Cannondale-Drapac (US)

Trek-Segafredo (US)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Professional Continental

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Sp)

Israel Cycling Academy (Isr)

Nippo-Vini Fantini (I)

Team Novo Nordisk (US)

UnitedHealthcare (US)

Continental

Axeon Hagens Berman (US)

Elevate-KHS (US)

Holowesko-Citadel (US)

Jelly Belly (US)

Rally Cycling (US)

Colorado Classic women’s teams

Alp Cycles

Amy D. Foundation

Colavita-Bianchi

Cylance Pro Cycling

Fearless Femme Team

Hagens Berman-Supermint

Rally Cycling

Sho-Air Twenty20

Team Iluminate

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank

UnitedHealthcare

Visit Dallas DNA