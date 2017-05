Cali: Bronzini takes final, Van der Breggen claims race

Two-time world champion Giorgia Bronzini (ITA) of Wiggle-High5 showed some of her early-decade form with an impressive bunch sprint victory on the four and final stage of the Amgen Women’s Tour of California on Sunday. The 33-year-old Italian sprinter outmuscled stage 3 winner Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) at the finish of the 70km circuit in Sacramento to take her 46th pro win.

However it was reigning Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) who took valuable intermediate sprint bonus time en route to an overall victory over previous leader and stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) by one second.

Full race report and results to follow …

Stage 4, top 10

1. Giorgia BRONZINI, ITA, WIGGLE-HIGH5, in 1:38:03

2. Coryn RIVERA, USA, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

3. Kirsten WILD, NED, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at: 00

4. Hannah BARNES, GBR, CANYON-SRAM RACING, at :00

5. Arlenis SIERRA, CUB, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :00

6. Emma WHITE, USA, RALLY CYCLING WOMEN, at :00

7. Lizzie WILLIAMS, AUS, HAGENS BERMAN/SUPERMINT, at :00

8. Trixi WORRACK, GER, CANYON-SRAM RACING, at :00

9. Ingrid DREXEL, MEX, TEAM TIBCO-SVB, at :00

10. Samantha SCHNEIDER, USA, UNITED STATES, at :00

General classification, top 10