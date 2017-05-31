The June issue of VeloNews magazine is flush with a variety of stories, but one stands out above all. Yes, it’s easy to tell, based on the cover, That Tom Boonen’s retirement story is central to this issue of the magazine.

Caley Fretz went to Belgium and spent weeks following Boonen in the final weeks of his professional career. Belgium’s cycling superstar was hoping to go out with a bang in his final race at Paris-Roubaix. This story is about so much more, however. Tommeke lined up for his last professional race with monstrous pressure on his shoulders. There would be no fairytale ending at Roubaix. Yet Boonen will forever be a phenomenon, a cycling champion who transcends his sport.

Since we’re in Belgium, Fred Dreier examined the intense development system that churns out top riders in cycling’s heartland. As Belgium says goodbye to its one true superstar, Boonen, no other country is better equipped to find his replacement. Dreier also interviews Johan Museeuw, the original Lion of Flanders. He caught up with the champion to talk all things Flemish cycling.

Like Belgium, The Netherlands is a hotbed for cycling talent and top teams. In the Women’s WorldTour, Boels-Dolmans is head and shoulders above the competition. Last season, the Dutch team was untouchable. Although the team struggled early in 2017, the riders always knew they’d return to the top.

On the other side of the pond, we sit down with American Chloe Dygert Owen. At 20 years old, this talented rider just collected two world championship titles on the track. She’s got huge ambitions on both the track and road.

All of that, plus our usual tech reviews — this month it’s all-around disc road bikes — a “Diagnosis” column on overtraining, and coach Trevor Connor explains how to graph your training performance.