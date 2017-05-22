Home » Giro d'Italia » Photo Essay: Dumoulin dons pink in Giro’s second week
May. 22, 2017
2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT The start of the time trial in Foligno showcased some traditional dance for the fans as they waited for the riders to take their spot in the start house. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT Nairo Quintana looked for some solitude by warming up inside the team truck, away from his adoring fans and the throngs of media. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT Geraint Thomas fought hard through the time trial after his previous day’s crash, but his injuries proved significant enough to force him to abandon the following day. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT Vincenzo Nibali limited his losses on the Sagrantino time trial course that circled the vineyard-laced countryside of Umbria between Foligno and Montefalco. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT Bob Jungels put his time trial skills to the test on stage 10, netting a third-place finish over the 39.8km course. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT Time trial ace Tom Dumoulin delivered the goods with a demonstrative performance in the stage 10 race against the clock, winning by nearly a minute over Geraint Thomas. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT As expected, Nairo Quintana struggled in his race against the clock and lost almost 3 minutes to stage winner Tom Dumoulin. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT Tom Dumoulin prepared to step onto the stage and accept his first maglia rosa as leader of the Giro d’Italia. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT Tom Dumoulin showered the fans and media with Prosecco as pink confetti rained down in Monteflaco. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT There was an air mail delivery of the race leader’s bouquet for some lucky fans at the finish of stage 10, compliments of Tom Dumoulin. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 10 TT Special preparations began the same day Tom Dumoulin took over the race lead, with a team mechanic adding a little pink accent to the Dutchman’s bike. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 11 Tom Dumoulin rode near the front and under the watch of faithful teammate Simon Geschke as the new leader of the Giro d’Italia on Stage 11. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 11 Stage 11 to Bagno di Romagna included a difficult circuit with a category 2 climb of the Monte Fumaiolo. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 12 Italian pride and a love for the Giro d’Italia could easily be seen almost anywhere one looked throughout the region of Emilia Romagna. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 12 Race leader Tom Dumoulin and team Sunweb controlled the bunch over the undulating stage 12 course to Reggio Emilia. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 12 Fernando Gaviria took top honors again, earning his third stage win and furthering his lead in the points competition. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 12 There were celebrations on the Quick-Step Floors team after it took multiple stage wins in the second week. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 13 Tom Dumoulin’s celebrity status has been rising fast in Italy as he’s shown a strong hold on the race so far. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 13 The trofeo senza fine was radiant amid the iconic Italian achitecture in Reggio Emilia at the start of stage 13. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 13 Nairo Quintana fans were found around every corner in this Giro d’Italia. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 13 Bob Jungels has gotten used to the limelight, as he has been in either the maglia rosa or the maglia bianco (for the best young rider) throughout most of the race. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 13 Unlike other races, the Giro has always infused a sense of style and Italian fashion into the event. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 13 The jersey leaders in the Giro d’Italia escorted the peloton out of the ancient walls of Reggio Emilia on stage 13. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 13 Another stage for the sprinters and a mad dash to the line that ended in victory No. 4 for Colombian speedster Fernando Gaviria in Tortona on stage 14. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 13 Fernando Gaviria has relished his success at this Giro d’Italia with four stage wins and the points jersey to date. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 13 A collective team spirit and enthusiasm at the Giro has brought this relatively young squad some big wins this year in the centenary edition of the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 14 A massive banner was hung honoring the memory of Marco Pantani and his remarkable 1999 performance on the mountain to finish at the Santuario di Oropa. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 14 The Santuario di Oropa was the backdrop for the dramatic finish of stage 14. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 14 Italian fans brought their version of a home theater to the mountain side on the climb to Oropa, affectionately known as the Montagna Pantani. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 14 With a serious time deficit, Nairo Quintana tried shaking the leaders on the climb to Oropa. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 14 Tom Dumoulin raced through the crowds on the climb to Oropa trying to keep his rivals in check. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 14 A suprise burst from race leader Tom Dumoulin saw him get the better of all of his rivals on the steep and cobbled climb to the finish of stage 14 in Oropa. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 14 Nairo Quintana was dealt a futher blow by Tom Dumoulin, losing an additional 14 seconds on the steep mountaintop finish. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 14 Bob Jungels was another favorite that saw his hopes of pink slip futher away on the 131km stage that finished in Oropa, losing another 1:22 to the Dutchman. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 The peloton rolled alongside the rice fields of Piedmont with the snow-capped Italian Alps in the distance. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - /Stage 15 A local farmer caught the woosh of the peloton as the day started out with average speeds of well over 50 kph on the flat roads of Piedmont. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 A rapid pace throughout the day kept the peloton in a long line, with Team Sunweb and Tom Dumoulin always near the front. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - /Stage 15 The final kilomteres into Bergamo were viciously steep, with cobbles in some sections that provided fans with a perfect seat for the action. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - /Stage 15 Pierre Roland made an escape attempt with less than 5km to go but was absorbed as the road pitched up. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - /Stage 15 As the road turned left, Bob Jungels made his move to go clear of the favorites into the finale in Bergamo on stage 15. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - /Stage 15 Kenny Elissonde made his way through the corridor of fans on the final climb into Bergamo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - /Stage 15 A steep ascent on a narrow lane through old Bergamo and the Flandrian flag waving brought a feel of the classics to this Giro d’Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 A downhill run into the finish in Bergamo served up a big sprint among the favorites, where Bob Jungels took his first stage win in the 2017 Giro d’Italia. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 There were smiles, pats, and fists of congrats for Bob Jungels as Quick-Step Floors grabbed another stage win. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 Bob Jungels flew the colors of Luxembourg proudly as he took the top step of the podium in Bergamo. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 Tom Dumoulin took the maglia rosa at the start of the week and ended the second week still in pink with a commanding lead going into the final days of racing. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com