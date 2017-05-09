Nibali’s key teammate Moreno kicked out of Giro

MOUNT ETNA, Italy (VN) — Spain’s Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida) was kicked out of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday after shoving another rider during Tuesday’s fourth stage.

The Spanish rider was spotted by helicopter TV images shoving Diego Rosa (Sky) with about 20km to go in Tuesday’s mountaintop near the base of the Mount Etna summit finale.

A TV image revealed Moreno pulling alongside Rosa and apparently exchanging words. Moreno then appears to shove the Italian rider as he rides away. Rosa claimed he crashed as a result of the exchange.

“You can all see what happened,” Rosa told journalists at the line. “It was a stressful moment of the race. If a guy pushes the other guy out of the road … if he drops, and crashes, and breaks [his bike]. I fell, and changed my bike. It was a moment of stress, and we ran into each other, and then he touched me. I touched him, and then he threw me off.”

Several riders commented how stressful the approach was to the 15km climb up the Etna summit as riders and teams jostled for position in the 2017 Giro’s first summit finale.

Moreno crossed the line 72nd, but was later disqualified by the race jury for “acts of violence,” and fined 200CHF, citing article 12.1.040.30 in the UCI rulebook.

Later that day, Bahrain-Merida published this statement: