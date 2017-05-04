Home » Giro d'Italia » Gallery: 100th Giro d’Italia kicks off in Sardinia
Gallery: 100th Giro d'Italia kicks off in Sardinia
May. 4, 2017
Giro d'Italia 2017: Sardinia The 2017 Giro d’Italia starts on the island of Sardinia. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Entertainment There was Cirque du Soleil-style entertainment at the opening ceremony of the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Nairo Nairo Quintana was mobbed by the press as he is one of the favorites. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Landa and Thomas Mikel Landa and Geraint Thomas will be the GC leaders for Team Sky. Landa had an amazing performance at the Giro in 2015, and Thomas is looking to prove that he is a legitimate contender for grand tours. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Sardinia flag The Sardinian flag, featuring the four Moors, flew high to welcome the Giro to the island. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Scarponi banner Michele Scarponi was remembered by the fans at the teams presentation. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Giro trophy The iconic trophy — trofeo senza fine — of the Giro d’Italia was on display. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Pink Everything was pink in preparation for the start of the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Nibali press Vincenzo Nibali turned the camera on the media during an interview session. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Nibali bike There was s special Merida “Centenario” on hand for 2016 Giro d’Italia champion Nibali. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Team presentation The fans got an up-close look at the riders as they were called up to the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Team Movistar The Movistar Giro d’Italia team will be riding in support of Nairo Quintana. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Bahrain-Merida Nibali is back to defend his title at the Giro, riding for a his new team Bahrain-Merida. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Astana The Astana team only brought eight riders to the Giro in honor of the loss of team leader Scarponi. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: LottoNL-Jumbo Team LottoNL-Jumbo and Steven Kruijswijk are back with something to prove after coming so close to victory in 2016. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Photo op There was a cool selfie opportunity for anyone who has dreamed of winning the Giro d’Italia. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Giro dog Even the dogs got into the the festive mood by wearing pink while out for a walk around town. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Giro d'Italia 2017: Alghero Alghero will be the starting point for the 2017 Giro d’Italia. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com