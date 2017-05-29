How close was the 100th Giro d’Italia?

MILAN (AFP) — The 100th Giro d’Italia finished in Milan on Sunday following a 29.3km time trial that handed Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin the overall victory by just 31 seconds. After racing for 21 days, the 3,609.1-kilometer grand tour came down to the suspenseful final stage.

The Dutchman’s final time was 90 hours, 34 minutes, 54 seconds. He won the race by approximately .001 percent over Nairo Quintana (Movistar). Seems pretty close, right? It is, but actually, in the canon of Giro history, the 2017 edition only ranks as the 10th closest finish between first and second place. Here’s a list of the 10 editions of the Giro d’Italia with the narrowest margins of victory.

1948

1. Fiorenzo Magni (I) 124:51:52

2. Ezio Cecchi (I) at 11 seconds

1974

1. Eddy Merckx (B) 113:08:13

2. Gianbattista Baronchelli (I) at 12 seconds

1955

1. Fiorenzo Magni (I) 108:56:12

2. Fausto Coppi (I) at 13 seconds

2012

1. Ryder Hesjedal (Can) 91:39:02

2. Joaquim Rodriguez (Sp) at 16 seconds

1976

1. Felice Gimondi (I) 119:58:15

2. Johan De Muynck (B) at 19 seconds

1957

1. Gastone Nencini (I) 104:45:06

2. Louison Bobet (F) at 19 seconds

1960

1. Jacques Anquetil (F) 94:03:54

2. Gastone Nencini (I) at 28 seconds

2005

1. Paolo Savoldelli (I) 91:25:51

2. Gilberto Simoni (I) at 28 seconds

2017

1. Tom Dumoulin (Nl) 90:34:54

2. Nairo Quintana (Col) at 31 seconds