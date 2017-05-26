Alafaci remains in Giro despite throwing water bottle

PIANCAVALLO, Italy (VN) — Trek-Segafredo rider Eugenio Alafaci remains in the Giro d’Italia despite throwing a water bottle late in stage 19 Friday.

Citing “acts of violence,” UCI race jury fined the Italian rider 200 Swiss francs and gave him a one minute time penalty for hurling a bidon as teams jostled for position ahead of the day’s final climb.

That’s in contrast to Bahrain-Merida’s Javi Moreno. The Spaniard was ejected in the Giro’s fourth stage for shoving a rider during the stage to Mount Etna.

Alafaci was riding near the front to position captain Bauke Mollema as the peloton roared toward the final climb. It appeared that Alafaci jostled with Movistar rider Rory Sutherland as both riders fought to protect their respective captains. Alafaci then hurled his water bottle into the back of the Australian.

When the image was posted on Twitter, Sutherland acknowledged it was him, writing: “Good throw though …”

When VeloNews later posted the fine amount on Twitter, he countered: “That’s it?”