The 2017 Giro d’Italia’s 23 biggest climbs by the numbers

The Giro d’Italia is known for its torturous climbs into the Apennines, Dolomites, Alps, and other mountainous regions. Naturally, for the centenary edition of cycling’s first grand tour of the year, organizers went all-out to make the route as tough as possible. Here’s a look at the 23 most notable climbs of the 3,609-kilometer race.

Genna Silana (1,002 meters): 19.6km at 3.2%, Category 2

Portella Femmina Morta (1,524m): 32.8km at 4.5%, Cat. 2

Etna (Refuge Sapienza, 1,892m): 17.9km at 6.6%, Cat. 1

Monte Sant’Angelo (747m): 9.6km at 6.1%, Cat. 2

Blockhaus (1,665m): 13.6km at 8.4%, Cat. 1

Stage 11 (Bagno di Romagna):

Passo della Consuma (1,060m): 15.9km at 6.1%, Cat. 2

Monte Fumaiolo (1,347m): 23.1km at 3.7%, Cat. 2

Colle di Casaglia (913m): 7.7km at 4.9%, Cat. 2

Sanctuaire d’Oropa (1,142m): 11.8km at 6.2%, Cat. 1

Miragolo San Salvatore (931m): 8.7km at 7%, Cat. 2

Passo del Mortirolo (1,854m): 12.6km at 7.6%, Cat. 1, Cima Scarponi

Passo dello Stelvio (2,758m): 21.7km at 7.1%, Cima Coppi (highest point)

Umbrailpass (2,502m): 13.4km at 8.4%, Cat. 1

Aprica (1,173m): 12.3km at 6.3%, Cat. 2

Passo del Tonale (1,883m): 11km at 5.7%, Cat. 2

Passo Pordoi (2,239m): 119km at 6.7%, Cat. 1

Passo Valparola (2,200m): 12.3km at 6.4%, Cat. 2

Passo Gardena (2,121m): 9.3km at 6.4%, Cat. 2

Pontives (1,103m): 9.3km at 6.8%, Cat. 1

Sella Chianzutan (955m): 11.7km at 5.6%, Cat. 2

Piancavallo (1,290m): 15.4km at 7.3%, Cat. 1

Monte Grappa (1,620m): 24.2km at 5.3%, Cat. 1

Foza (1,086m): 14km at 6.7%, Cat. 1