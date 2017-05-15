Home » Gallery » Photo Essay » Giro Photo Essay, week one: Sardinia, Sicily, and big Blockhaus climb
Giro Photo Essay, week one: Sardinia, Sicily, and big Blockhaus climb
By
BrakeThrough Media Published
May. 15, 2017
Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Senza Fine The special pink-gold Trofeo “Senza Fine” (which is normally gold) commemorating the 100th edition has been on display at the sign-on stage each day of the Giro d’Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Alghero The 2017 Giro d’Italia commenced in the historic center of Alghero, a seaside town on the western coast of Sardinia. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Team Astana Visibly shaken and saddened by the sudden death of their teammate and Italian hero Michele Scarponi, the Astana team appeared onstage during the team presentation under a veil of tears. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Quintana Nairo Quintana was in a relaxed mood days before the start of the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia in Sardinia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Aru appearance Sardinia’s native son, Fabio Aru, who had to withdraw from the Giro roster due to injury, made a surprise appearance at the start of stage 1 in Alghero much to the delight of the throngs of fans. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Sign-in Paying homage to traditional Sardinian old-world culture, the riders were greeted by a corridor of local women in antique dress on their way to sign-on. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Costal viewpoint Stage 1 on the Island of Sardinia provided countless postcard backdrops for the riders and fans. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Postlberger surprise Lukas Pöstlberger was a surprise escapee in the final kilometer catching the sprinters off guard and taking the stage win and the first maglia rosa of the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Bora-Hansgrohe in pink Team Bora-Hansgrohe started stage 2 with the pink and blue jerseys of the overall lead and mountains classification. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Island terrain Stage 2 took the race inland through the rolling hills and rugged terrain of the island. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Giro fans Fans along the side of the road passed hours laughing, singing, and sipping homemade wine while waiting for the centennial Giro’s arrival. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Greipel sprint Stage 2 into Tortoli was another stage for the sprinters with Andre Greipel taking the top honors. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Gaviria defeated Sprinting phenom Fernando Gaviria was consoled by teammate Max Richeze after losing the sprint to Andre Greipel on stage 2. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Greipel podium The Gorilla grabbed the maglia rosa with his fast-charging sprint in Tortoli on stage 2. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Tortoli start Stage 3 started in Tortoli where the Rocce Rosse di Arbatax formed the backdrop of the start village. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Tortoli-Arbatax A corridor of enthusiastic fans greeted riders in the seaside town of Tortoli-Arbatax. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Sardinia's southern coast Stage 3 took the peloton along the southern coastline of Sardinia toward the finish in Cagliari. Photo: Eoin Clarke | Cyclefile / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Sardinian flag The Sardinian flag of the “Four Moors” flew in the strong crosswinds at the finishing straight in Cagliari. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Gaviria sprint Fernando Gaviria had to thank his teammates for taking advantage of brutal crosswinds on the coast in the final 10 kilometers to split the peloton and catch Greipel and the other sprinters out of the mix. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Jungels Bob Jungels showed his form and the condition of his team for this Giro d’Italia with some aggressive moves in the tricky crosswinds of stage 3. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Gaviria celebration Fernando Gaviria turned the prosecco on himself as he claimed his first grand tour stage win and first leader’s jersey. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Mamma Gaviria Mamma Gaviria couldn’t stop the tears of joy at being there to witness her son Fernando’s first grand tour win in Cagliari. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Port of Palermo After stage 3 the Giro left Sardinia and arrived in the early morning light in the port of Palermo, Sicily. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Team staff Team staff took advantage of an early rest day in the Giro schedule to regroup on the second island of the 100th edition route. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Cefalù entrance In a dramatic entrance to the stage start, riders passed through the serpentine stone alleyways of Cefalù to get to the start line. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Sicilian start The first Sicilian start was in the old seaside town of Cefalù along the northern coast of Sicily. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Cefalù roll-out The race rolled out from Cefalù through fan-lined streets. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Mount Etna Stage 4 brought the race back to Mount Etna where the first 2017 Giro “fireworks” were expected to play out in the race. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Mount Etna Fans along the last kilometers of the finish to Mount Etna watch the GC leaders gruppettino approach on the climb below. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Polanc solo Jan Polanc flew solo up the last 500 meters toward the finish on the volcano. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Bunch sprint Stage 4 finished atop Mount Etna with relatively little shake-up to the leaderboard as all the favorites finished together led here by Geraint Thomas of Team Sky. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Pink confetti The pink confetti of the pink jersey award blew away against the background of Mount Etna’s black lava. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Start village The start village of Pedara was packed with pink. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Memorial Stage 5 began in Pedara where homages to fallen riders Wouter Weylandt and Michele Scarponi were displayed. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Jungels in Sicilian pink Bob Jungels started the final stage in Pedara on Sicily in the maglia rosa enjoying the time in all pink. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Taormina The race passed along the eastern coastline of Sicily en route to Messina climbing up through the famous tourist attraction of Taormina. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Nibali Sicilian native son, Vincenzo Nibali, greeted a sea of fans in Messina before heading to the mainland for stage 6. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Calabrian coast The race surged along the Calabrian coastline with fierce tailwinds early in stage 6. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Jungels in pink Bob Jungels rode safely near the front on the always twisty and technical roads of Italy. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: The chase The peloton reached the final 10km still in hot pursuit of the over 200-kilometer escape group. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Switchbacks Four kilometers from the finish the race descended through a series of hairpin turns before reaching the finish line in Terme Luigiane. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Dillier wins Stage 6 finished on a short but steep uphill grind to Terme Luigiane where Silvan Dillier edged out breakaway companion Jasper Stuyven at the line. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: GC favorites All the favorites came to the fore as the road pitched up toward the finish in Terme Luigiane on stage 6. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Costal stage Another coastal stage started in Calabria as the peloton passed the Castello at Roseto Capo Spulico. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Bosco delle Pianelle Fans cheered under the boom of the helicopter as the front of the peloton reached the summit of the Bosco delle Pianelle. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Fans Pink cheers from every rooftop greeted the race finale in Alberobello, Puglia. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Tribute to Scarponi Tributes to the fallen “Eagle” Michele Scarponi have dominated the landscape of the 100th Giro d’Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Ewan sprint Caleb Ewan was the first to touch the line in Alberobello, a town in the heart of Puglia known for it’s traditional white “trulli” archictecture. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Ewan wins The sprinters were shining again on stage 7 with a technical finish in the village of Alberobello where Caleb Ewan of Orica-Scott took his first Giro stage win. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Ewan podium Caleb Ewan got his chance to pop some prosecco on the stage 7 in Alberobello. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Giro decor Molfetta was decorated with pink umbrellas for the 100th Giro start. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Peloton The peloton chased up the the final kilometers of the Monte Saint Angelo midway through stage 8 before the final climb into the steep village of Peschici. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Conti crash Valerio Conti of UAE led through the final hairpin at 1km to go and lost his front wheel, hitting the deck hard, which opened the door perfectly for a surge from Gorka Izagirre who ultimately took the stage win the town of Peschici. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Izaguirre solo Gorka Izaguirre came around the last corner in Peschici with daylight between him and chaser Giovanni Visconti. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: GC group The last of the breakaway group, Luis Leon Sanchez, reached the finish line with the GC group nearly on his heels. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Izaguirre podium Gorka Izaguirre took the prize in Peschici proving that the Movistar squad could play both the overall card and pull off stage wins as well. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Blockhaus finish The finish line at Blockhaus sat just below the snowline. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Quintana attack Nairo Quintana took the opportunity to show his form and bravado on the final kilometers of the category 1 Blackhaus finish. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Chasers As the GC group broke apart under Nairo’s attacks, Tom Dumoulin and Bauke Mollema were the remaining two riders to keep him almost in sight. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Jungels loses pink Maglia Rosa Bob Jungels lost over three minutes on the Blockhaus climb to new pink jersey Nairo Quintana. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Quintana wins Stage 9 from Montenero di Bisaccia to Blockhaus was the first big mountain test for the favorites, and Nairo Quintana did not wait to put time into his rivals with the time trial looming after the rest day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Thomas media scrum The story of the day was an incident with with a police motorcycle stopped on the course in which the lead peloton crashed into, taking down multiple riders including GC favorite Geraint Thomas who was sitting in second overall. Thomas ultimately lost more than five minutes due to the crash. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Giro d'Italia 2017, week one: Quintana leads Giro Nairo Quintana took over the race lead heading into the rest day after the mountaintop finish at Blockhaus. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com