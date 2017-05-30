Home » Gallery » Photo Essay » Giro Photo Essay: Fight for pink in fearsome final week Giro Photo Essay: Fight for pink in fearsome final weekBy BrakeThrough Media Published May. 30, 2017 Giro d'Italia 2017: Week 3 in reviewThe tifosi patiently waited at the summit of the Cima Coppi — the Passo del Stelvio on the queen stage of the 2017 Giro d’Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comGiro d'Italia 2017: Week 3 in reviewUnseasonably warm temps brought a feeling of late summer to the Stelvio climb with fans cheering the race and working on their tans. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comGiro d'Italia 2017: Week 3 in reviewThe early ascent of the Stelvio was status quo for Tom Dumoulin with the favorites all together around him in the peloton. Photo: Iri Greco

The maglia rosa group, led by Bob Jungels, snaked its way around the endless turns on the descent of the Stelvio. Photo: Jim Fryer

The north side of the Stelvio pass is regarded as the true Stelvio but in 2017 the riders descended the infamous switchbacks. Photo: Jim Fryer

Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana made the most of the final climb over the Umbrail pass to put time into race leader Tom Dumoulin before the descent into the finish in Bormio. Photo: Jim Fryer

Nibali once again used his mastery of the descent to leave Quintana behind and catch solo escapee Mikel Landa on the run-in to Bormio, where Nibali out-sprinted the Spaniard for the stage win. Photo: Iri Greco

A disastrous and controversial day ended with Dumoulin losing significant time on all his rivals on the queen stage to Bormio. Photo: Iri Greco

The centenary edition of the Giro was as much about the history of the race as it was about honoring the passing of one of Italy's favorite heroes, former Giro winner Michele Scarponi. Photo: Jim Fryer

Defending champion Nibali showed he was still in the race for the overall with a brilliant win in Bormio. Photo: Iri Greco

A frustrated and defiant Dumoulin retained the maglia rosa with a much smaller margin than he started the day with and ultimately refused the ceremonial prosecco, which negated the pink confetti shower at the podium in Bormio. Photo: Iri Greco

Within a week's time, the Cannondale-Drapac team broke it's victory drought with stage wins at the Amgen Tour of California and on stage 17 of the Giro where Pierre Roland took a determined solo win in Canazei. Photo: Jim Fryer

Nairo Quintana hit it hard on the Passo Gardena with the Devil and the Dolomites as his backdrop. Photo: Iri Greco

Tejay van Garderen put himself in the day's early escape looking for redemption as his overall hopes were lost much earlier in the race. Photo: Jim Fryer

The Passo Gardena in the heart of the Dolomites provided some truly epic scenery for the final stages of the 2017 Giro d'Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer

Dumoulin was isolated in the chase group with no teammates left to help him bring back the attack from Quintana on the Passo Gardena. Photo: Jim Fryer

Didi the Devil was caught by surprise as his pitchfork was snatched by Giulio Ciccone on the Passo Gardena. Photo: Iri Greco

Tejay van Garderen brought home a much-needed victory and some validation after a series of setbacks and disappointments over the last few years for the American. Photo: Iri Greco

On the final climb into Ortisei, Dumoulin had rejoined Quintana and Nibali leading them into the final meters of the stage showing he was intent on defending his maglia rosa all the way to Milan. Photo: Jim Fryer

Jungels couldn't match the pace of his rival Adam Yates in the battle for the best young rider, losing time and the jersey to the Brit. Photo: Jim Fryer

American van Garderen took the top honors on stage 18 in Ortisei. Photo: Iri Greco

Yates used his climbing talent to overtake Jungels as the best young rider in the 2017 Giro d'Italia. Photo: Iri Greco

The vibrant and voracious tifosi were out in force for the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia. Photo: Iri Greco

The buses were all lined up and ready for the start of stage 19 in San Candido/Innichen. Photo: Iri Greco

Dumoulin sat comfortably in the bunch as the peloton neared the summit of the day's first categorized climb. Photo: Iri Greco

The bunch stayed mostly together in the opening kilometers of the stage through the Dolomites, heading toward the mountaintop finish at Piancavallo. Photo: Jim Fryer

Dutch power normally seen on Alpe d'Huez made its way to the Giro for their man Dumoulin who was looking poised to be the first Dutch winner in the race's 100 year history. Photo: Iri Greco

Alone and wearing the maglia azzura as leader of the mountains competition, Mikel Landa was only two kilometers away from a stage victory on the final mountain stage of the 2017 Giro. Photo: Iri Greco

Jose Herrada of Movistar set a ferocious pace on the final climb of Piancavallo for his team leader Quintana hoping to put the Colombian in pink before the final time trial on Sunday. Photo: Iri Greco

Quintana took advantage of a suffering Tom Dumoulin to jump over him in the standings on the final mountaintop finish at Piancavallo. Photo: Iri Greco

The start of stage 20 in Pordenone greeted fans and the riders to an airshow right overhead of the start village. Photo: Iri Greco

Fernando Gaviria lined up in a relaxed mood as leader on points and with four stage wins, all in his first grand tour appearance. Photo: Jim Fryer

Quintana went to sign-in in Pordenone as leader of the race with just one road stage before the ultimate showdown in the time trial on the roads into Milan. Photo: Iri Greco

The summit of Monte Grappa was packed with anxiously waiting fans perched in any available spots. Photo: Eloise Mavian – Tornanti.cc

Quintana rode over the Monte Grappa in control of the race with his teammate Andrey Amador by his side. Photo: Eloise Mavian – Tornanti.cc

Colombian fans made the Giro a family affair full of celebration as their nation led in two of the four jersey competitions going into the final stage. Photo: Iri Greco

2017 Giro d'Italia - Stage 20

The last climb of the Giro to Foza provided Pinot, Nibali and Quintana one last chance to take time out of time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin before Sunday's test against the clock. Photo: Jim Fryer

Tom Dumoulin and Bob Jungels climbed the Foza trying to limit their losses knowing Sunday's time trial would swing the advantage back in their favor. Photo: Jim Fryer

Thibaut Pinot exuberantly won stage 20 in Asiago bringing the Frenchman his first ever stage win at the Giro d'Italia. Photo: Iri Greco

It was prosecco — not champagne — but the taste was just as good for stage winner Pinot. Photo: Iri Greco

Quintana emerged onto the stage to be awarded the maglia rosa on the penultimate stage of the race. Photo: Iri Greco

One more day in the maglia rosa for Quintana before he would find out if he would keep the jersey for good. Photo: Iri Greco

Jos van Emden took a surprising stage win in the final time trial from Monza to Milan. Photo: Jim Fryer

Jungels used his skills in the time trial to reclaim the maglia bianco of best young rider by taking 1:34 out of Yates on the final stage. Photo: Jim Fryer

Dumoulin rode into Milan with head down and driving as hard as he could, hoping it would be enough to take back the maglia rosa from race leader Quintana. Photo: Jim Fryer

Tom Dumoulin rolled into the finish in the shadows of the majestic Duomo in the center of Milan. Photo: Iri Greco

Quintana rode the time trial of his career but it wasn't enough to best Dumoulin, who would take the overall victory by just 31 seconds over the Colombian. Photo: Jim Fryer

Van Emden showered himself in prosecco as he celebrated the biggest win of his career with victory in stage 21 from Monza to Milan. Photo: Jim Fryer

The final podium in Milan had Dumoulin taking the top spot with Quintana and Nibali in succession respectively. Photo: Jim Fryer

Dutch fans stood tall in Milan for their hero Dumoulin. Photo: Jim Fryer

Tom Dumoulin won the 2017 Giro d'Italia in Milan. Photo: Jim Fryer

Tom Dumoulin raised the Trofeo Sensa Fine overhead for the piazza full of fans cheering him on. Photo: Jim Fryer

Tom Dumoulin was presented with the Trofeo Sensa Fine with the Duomo of Milan over his shoulder. Photo: Thomas van Bracht

Team Sunweb hoisted up their leader and winner of the 2017 Giro d'Italia, Tom Dumoulin. Photo: Iri Greco

Gaviria won the maglia ciclamino as leader on points. Photo: Iri Greco

Landa won the maglia azzura as leader in the king of the mountains competition. Photo: Jim Fryer

Bob Jungels emerged as the final maglia bianco as best young rider of the 2017 Giro. Photo: Jim Fryer

When it was all said and done, Milan was left with a sea of colored confetti and a prosecco cork or two as remnants of the closing celebrations that brought the 100th edition of the race to an end in the center of Milan. Photo: Jim Fryer