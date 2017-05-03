Photo Essay: Silver City and the Tour of the Gila

The Tour of the Gila, the iconic and historic stage race in Silver City, New Mexico, just finished its 31st edition. Held together by a dedicated staff and hundreds of volunteers, the Gila has a long list of sponsors and has even endured years without major sponsors. Donors helped support the race during those thinner years.

In addition to the UCI men’s and women’s races, Gila has six categories of amateur racing (including masters categories). Its list of former men’s winners includes Andy Bishop, Jonathan Vaughters, Bart Bowen, Burke Swindlehurst, Levi Leipheimer, Rory Sutherland, and Lachlan Morton. Past women’s champions include Carolyn Donnelly, Jeannie Longo, Mari Holden, Genevieve Jeanson, Amber Neben, Kristin Armstrong (three times), and Mara Abbott (four times).

The town of Silver City and the eclectic mix of locals make for a memorable race, one that riders and staff look forward to each year.