Home » Gallery » MTB Gallery: A look back at Arizona’s Whiskey 50 MTB Gallery: A look back at Arizona’s Whiskey 50By VeloNews.com Published May. 3, 2017 2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceNinety pro men started in downtown Prescott, Arizona on a new course. The weather was perfect, not a cloud in the sky and 55 degrees. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceThe race was started by cowboys shooting guns. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceThe pro women were paced up the initial road climb by Maghalie Rochette and her Clif teammate Katerina Nash. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceRochette (Clif) led a select group that included eventual winner Kate Courtney (Specialized) in the first hour of the event. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceHoward Grotts (Specialized) rode in fifth position on singletrack early in the event. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceChloe Woodruff and teammate Rose Grant attempted to get away from the Clif women as they approached the descent to Skull Valley. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceRebecca Beaumont grabbed a drink as she began the 10-mile descent to Skull Valley. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceJeremiah Bishop went to the front of the road climb to set things up for his Ergon teammate Christian Hynek. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceCourtney had a one-minute lead over Erin Huck (3Rox) just before the descent into Skull Valley. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceWoodruff and teammate Rose Grant led the Clif women mid-race. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceSam Gaze and Specialized teammate Christopher Blevins hammered up a long climb mid-race before the 10-mile descent to Skull Valley. They had less than a minute lead over the chasers. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceGrotts rode in third place, about 30 seconds behind Hynek. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceHynek put in a brilliant ride but was finally caught by Grotts at the end of the 12-mile climb. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceFormer Whiskey 50 winner Geoff Kabush (Scott-Maxxis) rode to an eighth place finish. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceGrotts again proved that he is the best climber in the country as he hunted down Hynek to claim second place. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceDerek Zandstra (Cannondale 3Rox) led a chase group up the long climb before Skull. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceIsrael’s Rotem Ishay (Jamis) led Brian Matter up a twisty climb. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceSam Gaze (Specialized) held off a charging Howard Grotts to win the Whiskey Off-Road and $5000. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceCourtney won by 10 minutes over Erin Huck, making it four wins in a row for the up-and-coming World Cup racer. Photo: Dave McElwaine2017 Whiskey 50 mountain bike raceSpecialized had quite a day at the Whiskey Off-Road. (L to R) Sam Gaze, Christopher Blevins, Howard Grotts. Photo: Dave McElwaine