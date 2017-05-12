Home » Gallery » Gallery: Women’s ATOC circles scenic Tahoe in stage 1
Gallery: Women’s ATOC circles scenic Tahoe in stage 1
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
May. 12, 2017
Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 The peloton rolled past the beach at Tahoe Pines on a perfect day for racing. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 Monument Peak towered over the peloton as they left South Lake Tahoe. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 Christine Majerus controlled the front of the peloton for Boels-Dolmans. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 Ashlee Buchanan tried a break for UHC, but Boels made sure it didn’t get too far up the road. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 Snow-covered hills above Emerald Bay provided a scenic backdrop for the peloton as they started another climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 The break of Ingrid Drexel and Ashlee Buchanan passed Crystal Bay on the north end of Tahoe. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 With Lake Tahoe in the background, riders worked their way up the switchbacks near the top of the day’s QOM. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 The peloton stretched out as they approached the QOM on the west side of Lake Tahoe. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 On the short section of Highway 50 away from the lake, the peloton spread out in front of high mountain meadows. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 Megan Guarnier and her Boels-Dolmans team were on the front of the peloton as they rolled south. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 Olympic Champion Anna Van Der Breggen led the peloton up the climb from Incline Village. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 The road pitched up again as the peloton left Zephyr Cove, with the snow covered peaks to the north. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 Riding south on the final stretch of the loop around Lake Tahoe, the peloton headed toward the finish in South Lake Tahoe. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 Megan Guarnier repeated her win at the Heavenly Ski resort, Stage 1 of the Women’s Amgen Tour of California. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Women's Tour of California, stage 1 Megan Guarnier showed off her national championship jersey on the podium as the winner of stage 1. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com