Gallery: Majka masters stage 2 in California

Gallery: Majka masters stage 2 in CaliforniaBy Casey B. Gibson Published May. 16, 2017 Stage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe race rolled through the start line in Modesto. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThis sharp looking Cadillac led the race in downtown Modesto. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe peloton headed west into the dry hills on the way to San Jose. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaToms Skujins took off early in pursuit of a repeat win in San Jose and led a small group up the climbs. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaSky's Ian Boswell took a pull at the front of the four-man leading group. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaMarcel Kittel got a little help on the lower slopes of a climb, but it didn't help in the end as he lost the leader's jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaLottoNL-Jumbo went to the front at the base of Mt. Hamilton and drilled it on the climb, blowing the peloton to pieces. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaNathan Brown, Andrew Talansky, and Brent Bookwalter chased LottoNL-Jumbo on the slopes of Mt. Hamilton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaRafal Majka was in the mix with Cannondale and BMC Racing on the big climb, but he was able to drop them and join the winning break near the summit of Mt. Hamilton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaUnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo led Toms Skujins and Scott Thwaites over the top of Mt. Hamilton to claim the best climber's jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaToms Skujins led over the top of Mt. Hamilton and on the very fast descent. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaA shredded Toms Skujins after a high-speed crash. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaStage winner Rafal Majka led Ian Boswell, George Bennett, and Lachlan Morton in the break with 10km to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaRafal Majka nipped George Bennett at the line after a great battle in the final kilometer. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaA spent Ian Boswell and Lachlan Morton finished third and fourth, but they picked up important time in the GC standings. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaStage winner Rafal Majka collected the leader's jersey and kisses. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com