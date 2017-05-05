Week in Tech: Zipp tubeless, Strava Facebook, Giro d’Italia shoes

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Zipp’s new road tires are all about tubeless

Zipp introduced its first road tubeless tire offerings with the new Tangente Speed RT25 and RT28. The performance and race-oriented tubeless tires are modeled after Zipp’s line of wide clincher tires and have the same tread pattern as the Tangente clinchers. The 25mm and 28mm wide tires have a 127 TPI nylon casing and max tire pressure of 115PSI and 100PSI, respectively. However, one of the best features of tubeless tires is the ability to run low tire pressure with reduced risk of pinch flats so you don’t need to go anywhere near those maxes.

Zipp says the tires are designed for on-pavement riding but what’s the fun in that? A polyamide layer under the tread provides extra puncture protection, making us think they’d be great for dirt roads. The tires weigh a reported 292 grams (RT25) and 302 grams (RT28) and will be available later this summer.

Strava channels its inner Facebook (for athletes)

Strava unveiled a new posting feature that allows athletes to create and share content with friends and followers. The “athlete post” feature allows certain Strava users to share ride stories, post photos, ask questions, talk about gear, share race reports, and give workout recommendations through their Strava page. These posts will populate the Strava Feed pages for anyone who follows the rider who is posting.

Strava will roll out this new feature starting with 36 select Strava athletes from around the world with hopes of showcasing cool ways to use the athlete posts feature. The rest of the Strava community will get access to the new feature later this summer.

Limited-edition Ramato Cento10AIR from Wilier

Wilier is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Giro d’Italia with a custom-painted edition of the Cento10AIR aero road bike. Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) will ride the chrome-finished copper-hued bicycle at the opening stage of the Giro Friday.

Wilier pioneered the chrome-plated painting procedure in 1947 with the launch of the Ramato bicycle. The use of a galvanizing process was a first for the bike industry, and also required the first use of a clear coat on a bicycle to protect the finish. The original bikes were finished with gold decals painted by hand using a fine horsehair brush.

Super limited-edition Giro kicks from Fizik

Fizik’s limited-edition R1B Climb shoes honor the iconic Monte Grappa and Asiago climbs in Italy. The contours of the climbs — which are close to Fizik’s headquarters in Vicenza, Italy — are emblazoned on the white R1B performance shoes.

Fizik will produce just 40 pairs of these super limited edition shoes so get them while they’re hot. Just be prepared to pay $420 for the flashy geometric design and pink accents.

