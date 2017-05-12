Week in Tech: Campy stoppers, Pirelli rubber, ending childhood hunger

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Campagnolo disc brakes finally materialize

Last year we showed you prototype disc brakes from Campagnolo. Now the Italian company is finally heading to market with its H11 hydraulic stoppers. Those with small hands should be excited: The brake lever reach is adjustable using a 2.5-millimeter hex key, in a much wider range than Campy’s competitors. You’ll also be able to adjust the brake lever’s travel, thereby adjusting the pad contact point. Twin-piston calipers will be available in flat-mount only for the time being. The rear caliper is available in a 140-millimeter or 160-millimeter rotor compatibility version, which avoids the need for any adapters. The front caliper is only available in a flat-mount 160-millimeter version. The hydraulic system uses mineral oil, and Campy’s pads are organic. The system should be available in late May/early June.

Pirelli returns to the cycling fold with PZero Velo racing tires

Now you can ride the same tires Fausto Coppi rode — or at least the same brand, Pirelli, which returns to cycling after a long absence. Pirelli made its name on the F1 and Superbike circuits, though it has a long history in cycling, dating all the way back to the 1909 Giro d’Italia and even earlier. Three types of tires will be available: silver tires designed for racing, red tires for time trials, and blue for all-season conditions. Details are still scarce, but Pirelli says the new PZero-branded tires will be available in September.

Argonaut and Chef Cycle team up to end childhood hunger

Argonaut Cycles is raffling off a full-custom carbon bicycle to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, an organization that helps ensure children all over the United States have access to healthy food. The bike will be custom-fitted to the winning rider and will feature a build from Shimano, Enve, and Mavic. Raffle tickets are $50 per ticket or $125 for three tickets, and 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to Chef Cycle and No Kid Hungry. The bike retails for $12,800. Chef Cycle is an endurance ride that features award-winning chefs riding 300 miles over three days to raise money for No Kid Hungry. You can donate to the cause and even donate to a specific chef/rider’s tally.

Tend to your post-ride game with OtterBox’s new coolers

Nothing threatens to harsh your post-ride mellow like … bears. That’s why OtterBox’s new Venture coolers are certified bear-resistant. If bears aren’t really a threat to your lifestyle, OtterBox also says the Venture coolers are fully customizable, allowing you to attach accessories to the mounting system to suit your vibe. A cutting board, dry storage tray, and separators are all available, as well as cup holders, a side table, and dry box clips. At $249 the Venture cooler isn’t cheap, but it might just be the answer to your camp kitchen needs, all in one.

