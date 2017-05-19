Home » Amgen Tour of California » Gallery: Talansky tames Mt. Baldy in California
Gallery: Talansky tames Mt. Baldy in California
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
May. 19, 2017
Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California LottoNL-Jumbo warmed up on trainers before the stage, ready for an attack at the drop of the flag. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California A slew of fans showed up at the Trek-Segafredo camper in their red Trek hats to cheer on the team. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Sky’s Ian Boswell led riders out of the start at the Ontario Convention Center, with Mt. Baldy in the distance. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Evan Huffman and Rob Britton tried to make it two successful breakaways in a row. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Peter Sagan went into the break to protect his sprint jersey, and he won one of the bonus sprints to keep him in green. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California With Peter Sagan in the break, the rest of team Bora-Hansgrohe was on the front for Rafal Majka. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Greg Henderson didn’t show his age (40) as he led the breakaway for teammate Danielle Jaramillo and the mountains classification jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Rob Britton and Peter Kennaugh shared the tremendous views from Glendora Ridge Road. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Alexey Vermeulen worked hard on the front of the chase for LottoNL-Jumbo. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Jack Bauer tried to bridge up to the break on Glendora Ridge. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California LottoNL-Jumbo took control of the chase on the Glendora Ridge, with Bora-Hansgrohe close behind. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The was the end of the breakaway for Rob Britton as the chase prepared to make the catch. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California At the base of the final climb to Mt. Baldy, Nathan Brown of Cannondale-Drapac led Andrew Talansky and Robert Gesink. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California BMC Racing’s Brent Bookwalter led the final group inside 5km. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Amgen Tour of California Eight riders were left inside of 4km to go, including Rally’s Sepp Kuss — who is riding in his first WorldTour race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The podium spots were selected on the road below, with Andrew Talansky, Rafal Majka, and George Bennett in perfect order. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Andrew Talansky was able to win in front of family and friends, including his proud father. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Just a little excited for Cannodale’s first WorldTour win of the year, Andrew Talansky celebrated on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com