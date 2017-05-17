Home » Amgen Tour of California » Gallery: Sagan snags victory in stage 3 in California Gallery: Sagan snags victory in stage 3 in CaliforniaBy Casey B. Gibson Published May. 17, 2017 Stage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe peloton rolled past the semi-famous Far Western Tavern in Guadalupe, home of the Bullseye Steak. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe break spent most of the day in the agricultural fields south of Pismo Beach. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaU.S. champion Greg Daniel got some serious work on the front of the peloton for Trek-Segafredo. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaIt was a windy day in the valley and echelons were the formation of the day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaPeter Sagan had a chat with his team car early in the stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaAfter spending most of the day on the front of the peloton for his brother Peter, Juraj Sagan was still happy to do it. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaDanny Pate checked for the peloton at the top of the first small climb on the course. The peloton wasn’t too interested, and the gap blew up to more than 5 minutes in less than 10 miles. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe peloton circled a switchback on the descent from the only KOM of the day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaAmericans Tyler Farrar and Andrew Talansky navigated the descent of the day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe Quick-Step Floors team and Marcel Kittel were high above Twitchell Reservoir. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaPIneapple palms lined the road on the way back to San Luis Obispo and Morrow Bay. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe peloton looked to be in the landing path of the San Luis Obispo airport. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaBen Wolfe of Jelly Belly bravely tried an attack out of the break into 30 mph winds in the final 20km. His effort eventually led to picking up the Most Courageous jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaVeloNews’s fearless leader Fred Dreier hung out by the finish line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaPerter Sagan apparently has a new sponsor, even if it is out of season. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 3, 2017 Amgen Tour of CaliforniaThe stage 3 podium of Peter Sagan, Rick Zabel, and Simone Consonni. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com