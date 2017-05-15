Home » Amgen Tour of California » Gallery: Kittel cruises to opening win in California
Gallery: Kittel cruises to opening win in California
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
May. 15, 2017
Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Rally brought some hand-painted bikes to the team introduction. The bikes are to be auctioned for the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The peloton spent most of the day riding past vineyards in the Sacramento River Delta. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The break of the day descended into the fields of the Sacramento River Delta. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Taylor Phinney chatted with an old teammate early in the race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The sprinters’ teams like Katusha took it easy for the first half of the day, saving their energy for go time. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Light winds on the course forced some early echelons, but not enough to split the field. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Sprinters Peter Sagan and Wouter Wippert passed the time in the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The peloton headed down the only long, straight road on the stage 1 course. The rest of the day was spent twisting back and forth on river dike roads next to the Sacramento River. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The sprinters’ teams controlled the race all day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Riders crossed the Tower Bridge into Sacramento with 12km remaining in the race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Marcel Kittel wound up the sprint to leave Elia Viviani and Peter Sagan behind. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Marcel Kittel won the race’s opening stage in downtown Sacramento over Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Celebrating his stage 1 victory, Marcel Kittel greeted the crowd on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The stage 1 podium of Marcel Kittel, Peter Sagan, and Elia Viviani. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Peter Sagan sported his new haircut on the podium as he took second place. Reaction was mixed. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com