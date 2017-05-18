Home » Amgen Tour of California » Gallery: Huffman wins California’s stage 4 out of breakaway group
Gallery: Huffman wins California’s stage 4 out of breakaway group
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
May. 18, 2017
Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Santa Barbara provided its usual scenic backdrop to the start of stage 4. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The riders lined up across the road as the race rolled past the Pacific Ocean in Santa Barbara. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California LottoNL – Jumbo spent another day letting other teams do the work, waiting for the decisive stage to Mt. Baldy. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Rally put Rob Britton and Evan Huffman in the break, rolling the dice to try to win what is usually a sprinter’s stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Evan Huffman and Rob Britton drove the break from the beginning, putting 9 minutes on the slumbering peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The Pope showed up to bless the break and guarantee its success. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Peter Sagan showed his enthusiasm for one of the early climbs. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The peloton spent much of the day relaxed and bunched up, waiting for the chase. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The sprint teams of Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb were on the front of the peloton for the chase, but their charge to the finish came too late. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Rafal Majka wasn’t at his best while chasing down the break, but he hopes for more on Mt. Baldy. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Splitting the KOM points with Evan Huffman, UnitedHealthcare’s Gavin Mannion worked hard to make sure the break made it to the finish. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The peloton snaked down the descent from the Balcom Canyon KOM. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California With 50 meters left, Evan Huffman glanced back at the charging peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Evan Huffman and Rob Britton celebrated the breakaway win for the Continental Rally squad. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California Rally’s Evan Huffman collected the most courageous jersey as well as the stage win for his ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Amgen Tour of California The stage 4 podium of Evan Huffman, Rob Britton, and Lennard Hofstede. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com