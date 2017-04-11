VN Show: GVA’s Roubaix surprise, Boonen’s bad day

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, VeloNews.com, ASO, Flickr.com/creativecommons

We’re still recovering from Sunday’s exciting Paris-Roubaix, which saw Greg Van Avermaet take his first monument victory after dusting Zdenek Stybar in the final meters. The victory vaults Van Avermaet into another stratosphere as a racer, but how can he achieve Tom Boonen-like superstardom? We have a few thoughts.

The day marked the farewell for Tommeke, and it didn’t go as planned. We had high hopes for Boonen’s last ride, so we take you through the emotional arc of Tom Boonen’s final Roubaix. No, it didn’t end on a high note (c’mon Stybar!)

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.