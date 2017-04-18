VN Show: Gilbert smashes Amstel, Boels-Dolmans is back

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, VeloNews.com, Amstel Gold Race, Flickr.com/creativecommons

Philippe Gilbert is like Godzilla on a bike. No, he’s like Hulk Hogan on Crossfit. No, he’s like a grizzly bear and a great white shark, only with shaved legs and a 53-tooth chainring. OK, these awful comparisons should not undersell how strong Philippe Gilbert was during Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race. On this week’s VeloNews Show, we analyze PhilGil’s impressive fourth win. We also throw out some takes on the new course design (we like it).

Plus, the Boels-Dolmans team of Anna van der Breggen and Lizzie Deignan is back to its winning ways. The Dutch team has already had a strong season, yet the results weren’t quite at 2016 levels. We discuss why their Amstel win is so important.

Finally, cycling’s favorite Russian tycoon made a strange appearance this week. All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show!