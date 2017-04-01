VN Show: Flemish cycling museums

More episodes of The VeloNews Show Video: Inside the Sven Nys Cycling Center The Sven Nys Cycling Center includes its own permanent cyclocross track and mountain bike trails, a museum, and a bar (of course).

The Flemish have been crazy about cycling for nearly 100 years (the Tour of Flanders debuted in 1913). Since then, the Belgian region has produced an endless collection of race bikes, jerseys, bottles, and other racing artifacts. So what do you do with all of this stuff? You put it in a cycling museum!

This week we toured two of Belgium’s most popular cycling museums: the Wielermuseum in Roeselere and the Ronde Van Vlaanderen Center in Oudenaarde. Each museum takes a different approach to cycling history, and the two museums have ambitious plans for the future.

Of course, both museums sell beer.