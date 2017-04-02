VN Show: At the Flanders start line in Antwerp

More episodes of The VeloNews Show Video: Inside the Sven Nys Cycling Center The Sven Nys Cycling Center includes its own permanent cyclocross track and mountain bike trails, a museum, and a bar (of course).

The Ronde Van Vlaanderen (Tour of Flanders) is the biggest day of the near for Belgian cycling. This year, organizers Flanders Classics moved the start line from Bruges to Antwerp. We were on the start line in the port city to soak in ambiance. There were thousands of screaming fans, more deafening Euro pop music than anyone could ever enjoy, and too many cycling celebrities to count. In this video, we bring you the sights and sounds of the start.