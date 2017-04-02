The Ronde Van Vlaanderen (Tour of Flanders) is the biggest day of the near for Belgian cycling. This year, organizers Flanders Classics moved the start line from Bruges to Antwerp. We were on the start line in the port city to soak in ambiance. There were thousands of screaming fans, more deafening Euro pop music than anyone could ever enjoy, and too many cycling celebrities to count. In this video, we bring you the sights and sounds of the start.
-
VN Show: At the Flanders start line in Antwerp
31 mins agoTHE VELONEWS SHOW
-
Tour of Flanders liveblog: Sunday
6 hours agoNEWS
-
How to beat Sagan? Rival teams mull Flanders tactics
19 hours agoNEWS
-
Muur doesn't matter to top pros racing Flanders
20 hours agoNEWS
-
Blundering Bora team leaves Sagan (almost) speechless
3 days agoNews
-
Power rankings: 10 top riders for Tour of Flanders
2 days agoCommentary
-
Studying Flanders 1985: Mother Nature’s last laugh
3 days agoAnalysis
-
Ronde renovation: The Muur is back
5 days agoFrom the Mag
-
Mavic's Comete Ultimate — the most expensive cycling shoe ever?
2 days agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Tech FAQ: Brake Dragging on the tire
5 days agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Pro Bike Gallery: Elisa Longo Borghini’s Colnago C60
5 days agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Spotted at E3: Degenkolb's new Trek Domane
1 week agoNEWS
-
De Panne: Gilbert wins overall; Kittel and Durbridge victorious on final day
3 days agoRACE REPORT
-
De Panne: Kristoff wins stage 2 sprint, Gilbert pads lead
4 days agoRACE REPORT
-
De Panne: Gilbert attacks on the Muur to win stage 1
5 days agoRACE REPORT
-
American Ian Garrison takes silver in U23 debut at Gent-Wevelgem
7 days agoNEWS