VN Show: Boels-Dolmans dominates; the Valverde rules

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, ASO/Tour de France, VeloNews.com, Flickr Creative Commons

The word of the week for today’s VeloNews Show is “domination.” Alejandro Valverde dominated La Flèche-Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The Boels-Dolmans squad dominated the entire Ardennes week, going 1-2 at all three events. Rally Pro Cycling dominated the Tour of the Gila, winning four of five stages and the overall. Who was most dominant? We hash it out.

Valverde has dominated the Ardennes for so long now that we think the races should enact some Valverde-centric new rules. What rules, do you ask? Maybe we require Valverde to race on the old vintage bikes from his first year as a pro (2002). Aluminum frame, Dura-Ace 8-speed and all.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show!