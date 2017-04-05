  1. Home » Video » Video: Tom Boonen’s last race in Belgium

By VeloNews.com Published

Tom Boonen said goodbye with a final race in Belgium, Scheldeprijs, before heading to Paris-Roubaix one final time. Andrew Hood took a walk around Boonen’s hometown, Mol, where the race started, to take in the scene as Belgium said goodbye to “Tommeke.”