Video: Bikes of the Little 500

Editor’s note: This video includes images from Black Key Bulls

If you’ve seen the classic 1979 film “Breaking Away” then you are familiar with Indiana University’s Little 500 bicycle race. The annual race has teams of four race for 50 miles around the university’s Bill Armstrong Stadium in an epic relay format. Each team must exchange bicycles no less than 10 times during the race. And each team must adhere to the race’s strict gear requirements that prohibit newfangled inventions like clipless pedals, hand brakes, and derailleurs. All Little 500 bikes must be equipped with one speed, a coaster brake, and flat pedals.

Caley Fretz is in Indiana this week to cover the event, which each year draws upwards of 25,000 fans. In this video, Caley shows us one of the race bikes that will be raced by the Black Key Bulls team.