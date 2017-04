Anniston, Alabama | April 9 | 10:00 a.m. central

Note: This race is broadcast on a one-hour delay. Here is the explanation from race organizers: “A circuit of 16 miles is used for the road race, with many miles in rural areas that are out of cellular phone range. This was a challenge to produce a live broadcast without the use of helicopters and specially-equipped trucks for radio-frequency (RF) engineering. The solution was to record each lap of the race and stream with a one-hour delay.”