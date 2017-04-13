Four must-have items for your tool kit

The big and shiny tools look great hanging from the garage wall, but what about the unsung heroes of the toolbox? Here are four items you should have in your tool kit that will help you stay organized and prepared for some common repairs and adjustments.
