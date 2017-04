Women’s Liège: Van der Breggen sweeps Ardennes

With a victory Sunday in the inaugural women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Anna Van der Breggen delivered a clean sweep of the three hilly one-day classics, having won Amstel Gold Race one week ago and La Flèche Wallonne Wednesday.

“I was aiming to be good this week, but I never expected something like this,” said Van der Breggen. “It was an important week. I hoped to win one of them. I think Liège is a beautiful race, so if I could win this one, I’d be really happy but to win three of them. Wow.”

Top-10 results

1. Anna VAN DER BREGGEN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM3:42:17

2. Elizabeth DEIGNAN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM+17

3. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM+19

4. Ellen VAN DIJK, TEAM SUNWEB+31

5. Annemiek VAN VLEUTEN, ORICA – SCOTT+31

6. Ashleigh MOOLMAN-PASIO, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM+31

7. Shara GILLOW, FDJ+31

8. Olga ZABELINSKAYA, BEPINK COGEAS+31

9. Elisa LONGO BORGHINI, WIGGLE HIGH5+34

10. Cecilie Uttrup LUDWIG, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM+41

Not only was Van der Breggen the same winner in the last three Women’s WorldTour races, the rest of the podium was exactly the same as it was in the two prior rounds. The Dutchwoman’s Boels-Dolmans teammate Lizzie Deignan was second, and WM3’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma was third.

Niewiadoma initiated the winning breakaway near the top of the Roche-aux-Faucons climb, the third major hill in the 132km race. The Boels duo followed, along with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) and Ashleigh Moolman-Paiso (Cervelo-Bigla).

Van der Breggen escaped over the final climb, Côte de Saint Nicolas, and rode alone to victory, enjoying the advantage of having her teammate patrolling the chase group behind.

The Olympic champion Van der Breggen, 27, came home with a 17-second advantage on her teammate, the former world champion, who out-sprinted the Polish 22-year-old.

“I thought I could try it, and if it didn’t work, I still had Lizzie behind me,” said Van der Breggen added. “That’s where I had an advantage. Because Lizzie is there, people are more hesitant to react to my attack. They know Lizzie can sprint really well.”

