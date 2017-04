Van der Breggen wins third straight Flèche Wallonne Féminine

Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) attacked a small group of riders prior to the Mur de Huy to claim her third straight La Flèche Wallonne Féminine title Wednesday. The 26-year-old Dutchwoman backs up her victory at Amstel Gold Race last weekend, taking the first two wins of the women’s new Ardennes week of racing.

Van der Breggen was one of three riders, along with her teammate Lizzie Deignan and Kataryna Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling), to escape over the Cote de Cherave climb, establishing the winning break of the day. In the same place where she made her move last year to win the race, van der Breggen jumped ahead of Deignan and Niewiadoma.

The Olympic champ soloed her way up the Mur de Huy, finishing with a comfortable 16-second advantage.

Deignan outsprinted Niewiadoma at the top of the climb to secure another 1-2 finish for Boels-Dolmans. With Niewiadoma in third, the La Fleche Wallonne podium presentation looked familiar as the same riders finished in the same places just days ago at Amstel Gold.

“It was a lot of work today,” Boels rider Megan Guarnier said. “And it worked out perfectly. I don’t think you can ask for anything better.”

Top 10 results

1. Anna VAN DER BREGGEN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, in 3:21:06

2. Elizabeth DEIGNAN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :16

3. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :25

4. Annemiek VAN VLEUTEN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :43

5. Shara GILLOW, FDJ, at :49

6. Ashleigh MOOLMAN-PASIO, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :54

7. Coryn RIVERA, TEAM SUNWEB, at :56

8. Janneke ENSING, ALE CIPOLLINI, at :58

9. Katrin GARFOOT, ORICA – SCOTT, at 1:00

10. Flavia OLIVEIRA, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 1:02

Boels-Dolmans dominated the race from the start, placing Jip van den Bos and Kaisa Pawlowska on the front chasing down early attacks. They pushed the pace the first time up the Mur, splitting the field with just 35 riders making the front group.

Boels continued applying pressure between the Col d’Effree and Cote de Cherave with Karol-Ann Canuel and Megan Guarnier leading the efforts. “They would make it really hard but when someone else would attack, they’d get dropped,” said Deignan. “They’d claw their way back, put on the pressure and get dropped. It was brutal. They led us into the second to last climb and roughly 25 riders were left.”

Hitting the penultimate climb, Niewiadoma, van der Breggen, and Deignan escaped with just five kilometers to go. “It was the perfect situation to be away with three and to have two teammates,” said Van der Breggen. “It might have looked easy, but it was not. It was a really hard race.”

Van der Breggen launched her final attack before hitting the Mur de Huy, gapping the other two rides and soloing her way to a third consecutive victory at Flèche Wallonne. “I’m really tired but really happy,” said Van der Breggen “After Sunday last week and my birthday yesterday, it’s a whole party week.”

WWT leader Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished seventh, earning enough points to retain her lead in the competition.

