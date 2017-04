Valverde grabs fifth victory at La Flèche Wallonne

Alejandro Valverde captured his fourth straight victory — and fifth overall — at La Flèche Wallonne Wednesday.

The Movistar rider broke away from the leading group near the top of the Mur de Huy and cruised to victory in the closing meters of the Ardennes classic.

Valverde won the 2006 edition of the one-day race, and has since won it every year since 2014. Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) placed second and third Wednesday.

Top 10 results

1. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR TEAM, in 5:15:37

2. Daniel MARTIN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :01

3. Dylan TEUNS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :01

4. Sergio Luis HENAO MONTOYA, TEAM SKY, at :01

5. Michael ALBASINI, ORICA – SCOTT, at :01

6. Warren BARGUIL, TEAM SUNWEB, at :01

7. Michal KWIATKOWSKI, TEAM SKY, at :01

8. Rudy MOLARD, FDJ, at :01

9. David GAUDU, FDJ, at :01

10. Diego ULISSI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :01

Valverde’s winning surge came seconds from the finish line of the 204.5-kilometer race. He cranked hard on his pedals and quickly separated himself from the front group of riders who were climbing up the Mur, with visions of winning flashing before their eyes.

The 36-year-old Valverde has now won five races this season: La Flèche, Volta a Catalunya, Tour of the Basque Country, Vuelta a Andalucía, and Vuelta a Murcia.

The race organizer posted this clip of the final kilometer of racing on its Twitter feed:

Results