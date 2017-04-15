Track worlds: Chloe Dygert wins women’s pursuit gold

HONG KONG (AFP) — American Chloe Dygert won her first individual elite world title by a whopping 7.143 seconds in the women’s individual pursuit at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships Saturday. Dygert was joined on the podium by her teammate Kelly Catlin, who beat Australian Rebecca Wiasak in the bronze medal round. Another Australian, Ashlee Ankudinoff, won the silver medal.

Dygert, the 20-year-old two-time team pursuit champion, enjoyed an ever-widening lead during the 3,000-meter race against Ankudinoff, clocking three minutes, 24.641 seconds to claim her second rainbow jersey of the week in Hong Kong.

The Indiana native and her U.S. women’s team pursuit squad successfully defended their world championship title in the team event Thursday. Catlin was also part of that winning team.

At Richmond world road championships in 2015, Dygert earned her first world championship titles as a junior in both the road race and time trial events. She went on to focus on track cycling for the Rio Olympics, where she helped the United States to a silver medal in the women’s team pursuit behind Great Britain.

Top-five qualifiers

1. Chloe Dygert (US) 3:22.920

2. Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) 3:29.554

3. Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) 3:30.938

4. Kelly Catlin (US) 3:31.073

5. Katie Archibald (GB) 3:31.331

Gold medal round:

Chloe Dygert (US) 3:24.641

Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) 3:31.784

Bronze medal round:

Kelly Catlin (US) 3:30.365

Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) 3:31.173