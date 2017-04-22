Tour of the Gila: White and Young win stage 4 crit

The Rally cycling team went two-for-two Saturday at Tour of the Gila, with Emma White and Eric Young winning the women’s and men’s Silver City criterium in New Mexico. The overall leaders remained the same after the criterium with UnitedHealthcare’s Tayler Wiles holding the jersey in the women’s race and Friday’s time trial winner Evan Huffman (Rally) keeping his GC lead.

White, 19, is a former U.S. junior national cyclocross champion. She surprised the field on the hilly crit course and won by three bike lengths. Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) sprinted to second place, and UnitedHealthcare’s Ruth Winder was third. After stage 4, Wiles was 27 seconds ahead of stage 3 winner Leah Thomas (Sho-Air Twenty20), with Winder third, 1:11 out of the lead.

Saturday was Young’s second win of the week after his victory in stage 2. He was followed home by UHC’s Travis McCabe in second and Jose Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) in third. Young’s Rally teammate Huffman leads the overall by 25 seconds on Taylor Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel). Another Rally man, Matteo Dal-Cin, who won stage 1, is third, 30 seconds back.

Racing concludes Sunday with the Gila Monster stage. This fifth and final race will be 110.9km for the women and 161.9km for the men.