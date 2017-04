Sonny Colbrelli wins Brabantse Pijl

Italian Sonny Colbrelli out-sprinted defending champion Petr Vakoc to win Wednesday’s Brabantse Pijl in Overijse, Belgium. The Bahrain-Merida rider won out of a select group at the top of the final climb, ahead of Quick-Step’s Vakoc and Lotto-Soudal’s Tiesj Benoot, who were second and third, respectively.

“What a win today! I think I deserved it, after a race where I attacked so many times. I’m really happy,” Colbrelli said.

Top-10 results

1. Sonny COLBRELLI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, in 4:44:22

2. Petr VAKOC, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

3. Tiesj BENOOT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

4. Tim WELLENS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

5. Bert-Jan LINDEMAN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

6. Christopher JUUL JENSEN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

7. Dries DEVENYNS, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

8. Silvan DILLIER, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

9. Victor CAMPENAERTS, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :06

10. Laurens DE PLUS, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :06

The 197km race is considered a segue between the cobbled classics and the hilly Ardennes, which begin in earnest Sunday at Amstel Gold. Brabantse Pijl finished with three local laps and four trips up the Schavei finishing climb, a 700-meter hill with a 5.2 percent average gradient.

Five riders animated the day with an early breakaway that got a lead of up to seven minutes on the field. However, by the first of the final 23.5km circuits, the gap was only one minute.

“With just over two laps to go, I followed Victor Campenaerts when he attacked,” Benoot said. “Several riders joined us and together we rode towards the front group. On each hill the peloton came closer, but between the hills we rode away again.

“In the peloton several teams tried to take control, but the attempts were unsuccessful. In the last lap it was important to take the right position when riding onto the Schavei. Of course I hoped to win, but it’s not easy to beat Colbrelli in a sprint.”

Colbrelli, 26, earned his second win of the season after a number of solid finishes in the spring classics, such as seventh in E3 Harelbeke and 10th at Tour of Flanders. He also won stage 2 at Paris-Nice in March.

