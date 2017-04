Romandie: Fabio Felline wins prologue

Trek-Segafredo’s Fabio Felline claimed his first win in two months in Tour de Romandie’s 4.8km prologue time trial, beating Movistar’s Alex Dowsett by two seconds. Alexander Edmondson (Orica-Scott) was third in the opening stage around Aigle, Switzerland.

The route included a one-kilometer climb as well as a technical descent. To make matters worse, the weather turned rainy sooner than expected, but that didn’t stop Trek’s Italian from clocking the fastest time, averaging 48.4kph. As is sometimes the case in Romandie’s traditional opening stage, some riders opted to ride standard road bikes for more reliable handling. Felline, 27, rode his time trial bike.

Three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome — a two-time winner of the Swiss race — opted to start among the early riders to avoid the rain but his tactics backfired on a slippery surface. The Sky rider lost 29 seconds to the winner, with BMC’s Tejay van Garderen conceding 34 seconds.

Felline will carry the leader’s jersey into Wednesday’s fearsome stage 1, a 173.3km race with five categorized climbs, including a Cat. 1 uphill finish in Champéry.

Prologue results

1. Fabio FELLINE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, in 5:57

2. Alex DOWSETT, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :02

3. Alexander EDMONSON, ORICA – SCOTT, at :07

4. Maximilian SCHACHMANN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :08

5. Victor CAMPENAERTS, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :08

6. Primož ROGLIC, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :09

7. Vasil KIRYIENKA, TEAM SKY, at :10

8. Tom BOHLI, BMC RACING TEAM, at :10

9. Johan LE BON, FDJ, at :11

10. Christoph PFINGSTEN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :11

11. Koen BOUWMAN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :11

12. Jon IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :12

13. Bob JUNGELS, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :12

14. Jesus HERRADA LOPEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :12

15. Lukas PÖSTLBERGER, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :13

16. José GONÇALVES, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :13

17. Ruben FERNANDEZ ANDUJAR, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :13

18. Jonathan CASTROVIEJO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :14

19. Jarlinson PANTANO GOMEZ, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :15

20. Damien HOWSON, ORICA – SCOTT, at :15

21. Davide MARTINELLI, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :16

22. Wilco KELDERMAN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :16

23. Gianni MOSCON, TEAM SKY, at :16

24. NICHOLAS ROCHE, BMC RACING TEAM, at :17

25. Simon YATES, ORICA – SCOTT, at :18

26. Andrey AMADOR BIKKAZAKOVA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :18

27. Jack HAIG, ORICA – SCOTT, at :19

28. Michael GOGL, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :19

29. Hugo HOULE, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :20

30. Emanuel BUCHMANN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :20

31. Pello BILBAO LOPEZ DE ARMENTIA, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :20

32. Mathias FRANK, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :20

33. Lennard KÄMNA, TEAM SUNWEB, at :20

34. Stefan KÜNG, BMC RACING TEAM, at :20

35. David DE LA CRUZ MELGAREJO, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :20

36. Robert GESINK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :20

37. Diego ULISSI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :20

38. Antwan TOLHOEK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :21

39. Chad HAGA, TEAM SUNWEB, at :21

40. Sam BEWLEY, ORICA – SCOTT, at :21

41. Danilo WYSS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :21

42. Christophe RIBLON, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :22

43. Mekseb DEBESAY, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :22

44. Maximiliano Ariel RICHEZE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :22

45. Rémi Cavagna, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :22

46. Juan Jose LOBATO DEL VALLE, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :22

47. Simon ŠPILAK, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :23

48. Daniel TEKLEHAIMANOT, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :23

49. WINNER ANDREW ANACONA GOMEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :23

50. Ondrej CINK, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :24

51. Elia VIVIANI, TEAM SKY, at :24

52. David LOPEZ GARCIA, TEAM SKY, at :24

53. Louis MEINTJES, UAE ABU DHABI, at :24

54. Maxime MONFORT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :24

55. Michael ALBASINI, ORICA – SCOTT, at :24

56. Kristijan KOREN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :24

57. William CLARKE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :25

58. Léo VINCENT, FDJ, at :25

59. Peter STETINA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :25

60. Jurgen VAN DEN BROECK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :25

61. Alexey VERMEULEN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :25

62. Warren BARGUIL, TEAM SUNWEB, at :25

63. Owain DOULL, TEAM SKY, at :25

64. Sonny COLBRELLI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :25

65. Jaco VENTER, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :26

66. James SHAW, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :26

67. Roman KREUZIGER, ORICA – SCOTT, at :26

68. Alexis VUILLERMOZ, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :27

69. Simone CONSONNI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :27

70. Tsgabu Gebremaryam GRMAY, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :28

71. Merhawi KUDUS GHEBREMEDHIN, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :28

72. Sébastien REICHENBACH, FDJ, at :28

73. Michael SCHÄR, BMC RACING TEAM, at :28

74. Kris BOECKMANS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :28

75. Pierre Roger LATOUR, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :28

76. Samuel DUMOULIN, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :28

77. Dion SMITH, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :28

78. Chris FROOME, TEAM SKY, at :29

79. GREGORY DANIEL, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :29

80. Carlos Alberto BETANCUR GOMEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :29

81. Nans PETERS, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :29

82. Sander ARMEE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :29

83. Xandro MEURISSE, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :29

84. David GAUDU, FDJ, at :29

85. Tanel KANGERT, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :29

86. Rob POWER, ORICA – SCOTT, at :29

87. Mikael CHEREL, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :29

88. Moreno HOFLAND, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :29

89. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :30

90. Tim DECLERCQ, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :30

91. Richard Antonio CARAPAZ MONTENEGRO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :30

92. Guillaume MARTIN, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :30

93. Thomas DEGAND, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :31

94. Toms SKUJINS, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :31

95. Natnael BERHANE, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :31

96. Georg PREIDLER, TEAM SUNWEB, at :31

97. Pawel POLJANSKI, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :32

98. Jay Robert THOMSON, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :32

99. Janez BRAJKOVIC, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :32

100. Pavel KOCHETKOV, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :32

101. Oliviero TROIA, UAE ABU DHABI, at :32

102. Fabien DOUBEY, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :33

103. Yukiya ARASHIRO, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :33

104. Simon CLARKE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :33

105. Nathan BROWN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :33

106. Odd Christian EIKING, FDJ, at :33

107. Silvio HERKLOTZ, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :33

108. Richie PORTE, BMC RACING TEAM, at :33

109. Andrea PASQUALON, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :34

110. Sergei CHERNETSKI, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :34

111. Ben SWIFT, UAE ABU DHABI, at :34

112. Brendan CANTY, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :34

113. Tejay VAN GARDEREN, BMC RACING TEAM, at :34

114. Daniel OSS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :35

115. ANDREY GRIVKO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :35

116. Rein TAARAMÄE, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :35

117. Tom STAMSNIJDER, TEAM SUNWEB, at :35

118. Viacheslav KUZNETSOV, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :35

119. Thomas DE GENDT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :36

120. Laurens TEN DAM, TEAM SUNWEB, at :36

121. Manuele MORI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :36

122. KEVIN REZA, FDJ, at :37

123. Arnaud COURTEILLE, FDJ, at :37

124. Juraj SAGAN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :37

125. Alberto LOSADA ALGUACIL, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :37

126. Tosh VAN DER SANDE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :37

127. Johannes FRÖHLINGER, TEAM SUNWEB, at :38

128. Remy MERTZ, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :38

129. Frederik VEUCHELEN, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :38

130. Lorrenzo MANZIN, FDJ, at :39

131. Fumiyuki BEPPU, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :40

132. Youcef REGUIGUI, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :41

133. Ilnur ZAKARIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :42

134. Oscar GATTO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :43

135. Laurens DE VREESE, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :44

136. Anass AIT EL ABDIA, UAE ABU DHABI, at :44

137. Marco MINNAARD, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at :45

138. Wouter WIPPERT, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :45

139. Adrien NIYONSHUTI, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :47

140. Antonio NIBALI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :48

141. Matteo BONO, UAE ABU DHABI, at :49

142. André CARDOSO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :50

143. Nikita STALNOV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :50

144. Peter KENNAUGH, TEAM SKY, at :53

145. Meiyin WANG, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :54

146. Bakhtiyar KOZHATAYEV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :54

147. Jesus HERNANDEZ BLAZQUEZ, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :56

148. Marcus BURGHARDT, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :57

149. Michael SCHWARZMANN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 1:02

150. Martin VELITS, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 1:03

151. Matvey MAMYKIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 1:07

152. Ian BOSWELL, TEAM SKY, at 1:15

