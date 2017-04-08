País Vasco: Roglic wins time trial finale, Valverde claims overall victory

Former ski jumper-turned-road cyclist Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the race against the clock in the 27.7km individual time trial on sixth and final stage of Vuelta al País Vasco in Elbar, Spain on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Slovenian, who garnered worldwide attention with his stage 9 time trial win at last year’s Giro d’Italia, finished in a time of 35 minutes 58 seconds – 9 seconds over previous stage winner and overall winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and 15 seconds over Jon Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida).

It was the second stage win for Roglič during the race after he bested the field with a sneak attack in the closing kilometers of stage 4.

Stage 6, top 10

1. Primož ROGLIC, LOTTONL-JUMBO, in 35:58

2. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR, at :09

3. Jon IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at :15

4. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :23

5. David DE LA CRUZ MELGAREJO, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :34

6. Michael MATTHEWS, SUNWEB, at :41

7. Vasil KIRYIENKA, SKY, at :52

8. Diego ULISSI, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :52

9. Victor DE LA PARTE GONZALEZ, MOVISTAR, at 1:04

10. George BENNETT, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 1:23

Five riders were tied on time, however it was Valverde who was able to retain the overall lead and top the final general classification 17 seconds ahead of rival countryman Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo). The win gives the 36-year-old Spaniard his fourth win on home soil this season, including his third stage race victory behind triumphs at Catalunya and Ruta del Sol.

General classification

1. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR, in 20:41:25

2. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :17

3. Jon IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at :21

4. David DE LA CRUZ MELGAREJO, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :44

5. Primož ROGLIC, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :59

6. Louis MEINTJES, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 1:19

7. Patrick KONRAD, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 1:40

8. Sergio Luis HENAO MONTOYA, SKY, at 1:51

9. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE-DRAPAC, at 1:56

10. Simon ŠPILAK, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 2:01

