Pais Vasco: Albasini wins tricky stage 2 sprint

With perfect positioning in the final 500 meters of racing, Michael Albasini won stage 2 at Vuelta al Pais Vasco in Eltziego, Spain Tuesday. Monday’s winner, Michael Matthews (Sunweb) was fourth behind the Orica-Scott Swiss, and kept his overall lead. Max Richeze (Quick-Step) was second by a wheel, and Sean De Bie (Lotto-Soudal) was third.

“It’s always good to win so early in the season so I’m really happy,” Albasini said. “We knew the finish was really fast, so we had bigger chainrings. I checked out the finish with satellite to know how it is.”

Stage 2, top 10

1. Michael ALBASINI, ORICA – SCOTT, in 4:35:22

2. Maximiliano Ariel RICHEZE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

3. Sean DE BIE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

4. Michael MATTHEWS, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

5. Paul MARTENS, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

6. Matej MOHORIC, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

7. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

8. Rudy MOLARD, FDJ, at :00

9. Manuele MORI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

10. Michal KWIATKOWSKI, TEAM SKY, at :00

Top-10 overall

1. Michael MATTHEWS, TEAM SUNWEB, in 8:20:29

2. Maximiliano Ariel RICHEZE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

3. Sean DE BIE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

4. Michael SCHWARZMANN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

5. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

6. Jay MCCARTHY, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

7. Matej MOHORIC, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

8. Patrick KONRAD, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

9. Michal KWIATKOWSKI, TEAM SKY, at :00

10. Anthony ROUX, FDJ, at :00

Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) spent most of the day off the front. With less than 20km remaining, Maté, nicknamed the “Andalusian Lynx” was the last escapee. He was soon caught as the peloton readied for the sprint.

FDJ expressed interest in the finale with four riders on the front for the final two kilometers. LottoNL-Jumbo also got involved in the lead-out with one kilometer to go.

Before the final sweeping right-hand corner, with less than 500 meters to go, De Bie took a flyer, and Albasini knew he had to follow. “It still was surprising,” Albasini said about the tricky run to the line. “I knew five, six hundred meters to go that position wouldn’t change much. When there was an attack, I followed straight away. The last corner was tricky. I was hesitating a little bit, but I’m happy to pull that one off.”

Matthews looked to be well-positioned, fourth wheel, just behind his former Orica teammate Albasini. However, a few riders dove underneath the Aussie in that final corner, and he was pushed to a slow line on the outside, unable to challenge for the win.

Wednesday’s stage 3 may not favor such a large bunch sprint as the 160.5km route from Gasteiz to Donostia features five categorized climbs, notably the Mendizorrotz comes about 10km from the finish.

Stage 2 results

1. Michael ALBASINI, ORICA – SCOTT, in 4:35:22

2. Maximiliano Ariel RICHEZE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

3. Sean DE BIE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

4. Michael MATTHEWS, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

5. Paul MARTENS, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

6. Matej MOHORIC, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

7. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

8. Rudy MOLARD, FDJ, at :00

9. Manuele MORI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

10. Michal KWIATKOWSKI, TEAM SKY, at :00

11. Michael SCHWARZMANN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

12. Enrico BATTAGLIN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

13. Patrick KONRAD, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

14. Tosh VAN DER SANDE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

15. Georg PREIDLER, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

16. Pello BILBAO LOPEZ DE ARMENTIA, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

17. Luis León SANCHEZ, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

18. Yukiya ARASHIRO, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

19. Loïc VLIEGEN, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

20. MICHAEL VALGREN ANDERSEN, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

21. Jay MCCARTHY, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

22. Anthony ROUX, FDJ, at :00

23. Sam OOMEN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

24. Maurits LAMMERTINK, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

25. Juan Jose LOBATO DEL VALLE, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

26. Omar FRAILE MATARRANZ, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

27. Grega BOLE, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

28. NICHOLAS ROCHE, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

29. Mikael CHEREL, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

30. Serge PAUWELS, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

31. Merhawi KUDUS GHEBREMEDHIN, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

32. Guillaume BONNAFOND, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

33. Warren BARGUIL, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

34. Victor DE LA PARTE GONZALEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

35. Jon IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

36. Romain BARDET, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

37. Clement CHEVRIER, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

38. Ruben FERNANDEZ ANDUJAR, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

39. Giovanni VISCONTI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

40. Odd Christian EIKING, FDJ, at :00

41. Rob POWER, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

42. Simon YATES, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

43. David DE LA CRUZ MELGAREJO, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

44. Sergei CHERNETSKI, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

45. George BENNETT, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

46. Léo VINCENT, FDJ, at :00

47. Alexis VUILLERMOZ, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

48. Janez BRAJKOVIC, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

49. Primož ROGLIC, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

50. Roman KREUZIGER, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

51. Carlos VERONA, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

52. Mathias LE TURNIER, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

53. Michal GOLAS, TEAM SKY, at :00

54. Simon GERRANS, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

55. Antwan TOLHOEK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

56. Rafael VALLS FERRI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

57. Jelle VANENDERT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

58. Emanuel BUCHMANN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

59. Ondrej CINK, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

60. Valerio CONTI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

61. Rafael REIS, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :00

62. Igor ANTON HERNANDEZ, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

63. Diego ULISSI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

64. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

65. Mikel NIEVE ITURRALDE, TEAM SKY, at :00

66. Bert-Jan LINDEMAN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

67. Jonathan LASTRA MARTINEZ, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :00

68. Andrew TALANSKY, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

69. SEBASTIAN HENAO GOMEZ, TEAM SKY, at :00

70. Alexander ARANBURU DEVA, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :00

71. Jaime ROSON GARCIA, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :00

72. Sergio Luis HENAO MONTOYA, TEAM SKY, at :00

73. Tiago MACHADO, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

74. JHON DARWIN ATAPUMA HURTADO, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

75. Anthony PEREZ, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

76. AMAEL MOINARD, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

77. Floris DE TIER, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

78. Kristijan ÐURASEK, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

79. Maxime MONFORT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

80. Louis MEINTJES, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

81. Michael WOODS, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

82. Vasil KIRYIENKA, TEAM SKY, at :00

83. Markel IRIZAR ARANBURU, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

84. Luis Angel MATE MARDONES, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

85. Luis Guillermo MAS BONET, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :00

86. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

87. Simon ŠPILAK, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

88. André CARDOSO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

89. Stephen CUMMINGS, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

90. Tsgabu Gebremaryam GRMAY, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

91. Maxim BELKOV, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

92. Adrien NIYONSHUTI, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

93. Arnaud COURTEILLE, FDJ, at :00

94. Silvio HERKLOTZ, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

95. Gorka IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

96. Tao GEOGHEGAN HART, TEAM SKY, at :00

97. Simon CLARKE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

98. Tim WELLENS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

99. David LOPEZ GARCIA, TEAM SKY, at :00

100. Daniel NAVARRO GARCIA, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

101. Samuel SANCHEZ GONZALEZ, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

102. Sander ARMEE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

103. Haimar ZUBELDIA AGIRRE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

104. Toms SKUJINS, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

105. CEDRIC PINEAU, FDJ, at :00

106. Robert KIŠERLOVSKI, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

107. Jakob FUGLSANG, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

108. Daniel MORENO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

109. Jérémy ROY, FDJ, at :00

110. Julien BERARD, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

111. Antonio NIBALI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

112. Dylan TEUNS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

113. Sergio PARDILLA BELLON, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :00

114. Danilo WYSS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

115. Cesare BENEDETTI, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

116. Nathan BROWN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

117. Lachlan MORTON, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

118. Matvey MAMYKIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

119. Nikita STALNOV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

120. Eros CAPECCHI, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

121. Nicolas EDET, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

122. Enric MAS NICOLAU, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

123. Laurens TEN DAM, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

124. Jack HAIG, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

125. Ruben PLAZA, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

126. BENOIT VAUGRENARD, FDJ, at :00

127. Dries DEVENYNS, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

128. Jose HERRADA LOPEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

129. Simon GESCHKE, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

130. Antonio PEDRERO LOPEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

131. Tom-Jelte SLAGTER, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

132. Ángel VICIOSO ARCOS, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

133. Stéphane ROSSETTO, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

134. Yoann BAGOT, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

135. Julian ALAPHILIPPE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

136. Laurent DIDIER, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 1:07

137. Jesus HERNANDEZ BLAZQUEZ, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 1:28

138. Louis VERVAEKE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:39

139. Damiano CARUSO, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:09

140. Matteo MONTAGUTI, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:09

141. Alessandro DE MARCHI, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:09

142. Rory SUTHERLAND, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:09

143. Fabricio FERRARI BARCELO, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at 2:09

144. Bakhtiyar KOZHATAYEV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:28

145. Alexey LUTSENKO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:28

146. Martin VELITS, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 2:28

147. Benjamin KING, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 2:28

148. Johannes FRÖHLINGER, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:28

149. Quentin JAUREGUI, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:28

150. Gianluca BRAMBILLA, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 2:28

151. Jhonatan RESTREPO VALENCIA, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:28

152. Alex HOWES, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 2:46

153. Jon IRISARRI RINCON, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at 2:46

154. Hubert DUPONT, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:46

155. Julien BERNARD, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 3:37

156. Gregor MÜHLBERGER, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 3:52

157. Ben SWIFT, UAE ABU DHABI, at 4:04

158. Rúben GUERREIRO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 5:34

159. Chris HAMILTON, TEAM SUNWEB, at 6:15

General classification